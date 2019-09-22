125 YEARS AGO: 1894
The Hutchinson Cooperative Creamery captured first prize for Edam cheese at the Minnesota State Fair.
McLeod County Fair results: There were 827 entries for premiums this year. Last year’s totals were 607. At least 10 members of the Hutchinson Poultry Association were unable to attend to make an exhibit due to various causes. No accidents occurred and police handled their work in good shape. The Methodist church ladies took in $95 at their eating house.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
A few years ago, Hutchinson motorists organized an automobile club, which lived long enough for the treasurer to collect a little money and then promptly died. At that time, there were few automobiles in town and not enough interest to keep the club alive. Let the officers of the old club, if they remember who they are, call a meeting of motorists and reorganize.
Hutchinson American Legion Post 96 now has 115 members. And it is growing daily. At the time of the organizational meeting last week, there were 104 members, 11 names have been added since that time.
The army authorities have asked the public not to buy anything from peddlers wearing the army or navy uniform. The abuse of the uniform by petty profiteers has become so flagrant that this step has become necessary.
The first number of the 1919-20 library course will be given by the Minneapolis Operatic Company. The company was organized to meet the demand for a professional company composed of individual stars but also capable of producing as part of the program a complete opera. Anyone who did not buy tickets last year can secure them at drug stores for $1.50, $1 for children.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
One of the most successful fairs in the 72-year history of the McLeod County Agricultural Association closed with gate receipts of $1,947.95 on Tuesday and $2,384.25 on Wednesday.
Both Adolph and Edward Boller have received the award of the Purple Heart, each having been wounded in the invasion in Europe. The two sons are of Mrs. Henrietta Boller of Stahl’s Lake.
The lowly milkweed is going to war! Boys and girls of McLeod County are being asked to collect milkweed pods to provide floss for navy life jackets. Milkweed pod collection should begin by the middle of September. Milkweed floss will be used in soldiers’ and sailors’ life jackets or in aviators suits as a substitute for kapok, formerly imported from Java until the Japanese occupied the island. Navy tests show that milkweed floss is the best substitute for kapok in life jackets and similar equipment.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Philip Graf of Hayden Avenue in Hutchinson has several reasons for feeling sports are less exciting today and that baseball is on its way out as a national pastime. He really has something to compare it to, as he was a pitcher, infielder and outfielder for the St. Louis Browns somewhere around 1917. He played only one year in the major leagues, not because he wasn’t good enough, but because it didn’t pay well to be a career.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Moldy and decaying records stored in the basement might be the long-sought source of bad air being inhaled each day by some employees at the McLeod County Courthouse in Glencoe. In a report outlined by County Coordinator Joe Culhane, Environmental Processes Inc. said it believes the basement is the likely source of the problem, which affects many offices but most frequently and severely the offices of McLeod County Recorder Carmen Ostlie-Mulder.
Hutchinson High School football coach Grady Rostberg said it was a great honor for him to be able to speak at the dedication of Shakopee’s new Vaughan Field. The football field is named in honor of Dale C. Vaughan, who taught and coached at Shakopee for 30 years prior to his death June 1, 1993. Speaking before a standing-room-only crowd, Rostberg said he learned to respect Vaughan as a worthy football opponent through the many memorable battles after Hutchinson joined the Suburban West Conference.
During the past five years, the number of students trying a foreign language for the first time has increased from 201 in Spanish and German in 1989 to 256 in those languages plus French this year.
The Hutchinson Police Department is looking for area residents who may have been victims of a magazine sales scam. HPD investigator Dick Waage said he’s seeking area residents who purchased magazine subscriptions from M and M Productions out of Houston, Texas. The magazines were sold by two door-to-door salesmen during September and October 1993. The subscriptions have not yet begun.