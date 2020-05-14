125 YEARS AGO: 1895
A ball game between Hutchinson and Lake Hook teams resulted in a score of 17-8 in favor of Hutchinson.
The Great Northern’s Hutchinson line passenger train will probably be put on May 27 and will make the run in about 2:15 p.m.
The county seat fight in Renville County is a thing of the past. The officials and records have moved to Olivia.
M.D. Pendergast is a busy man nowadays. His new wire fencing is selling like hot cakes and his patented powered converter for windmills is proving to be a great thing. It will be manufactured at the Litchfield foundry and will be sold with a good feed mill, both at a total cost of $10.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
A class of 39 will graduate from Hutchinson High School at the 37th annual commencement on May 25. Warren Tomlinson is valedictorian and Miss Adell Anderson is salutatorian.
Work on a much-needed improvement, which will facilitate greatly the work of shipping tile, a 3,500-foot spur from the Luce Line main track to the factory of the Hutchinson Brick and Tile Co., will be started just as soon as equipment, workmen and materials can be provided. This announcement is authorized by President W.L. Luce of the Luce Line, his chief engineer John Westerdahl, and President M.C. Madson of the Hutchinson Brick and Tile Co. Last year, there were 105 cars of tile shipped out. This year, the number of cars is expected to eventually reach 300. Also, 40 cars of cement and 40 cars of coal will be shipped annually.
A. Lee Aldrich, the great evangelist, will conduct meetings in Hutchinson following the last session of the United Danish Church National Convention, which will be the first week in June. Aldrich is now in Litchfield, where he is attracting large audiences.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
A total of 113 men, the largest group in many months, have been notified by the Selective Service to report for their pre-induction physical examinations. Many of these men are classified 2-A and 2-B, which means they have been deferred for essential work and for war plant work. Most of them are married men with dependents.
The last paper drive in Hutchinson netted a total of 32,000 pounds, or more than 16 tons, and filled a railroad car. Local scouts assisted Fred Briggs, local Waldroff Paper Co. buyer.
The local War Price and Rationing Board office, which services Hutchinson, Brownton and Stewart, has been moved from the Citizens Bank building to the Armory. The bank building space will be used by the county bond office.
Cpl. Kenneth Rathbun, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Rathbun, was one of 10 soldiers discharged at Fort Snelling on the first day of the new point system, which went into effect. He immediately got a job with the Minneapolis Post Office and will start as a letter carrier. He returned to this county in early February after three years and 15 days overseas, being with the first unit to go across and land in Ireland.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Recently established polling places in rural areas will be used for the first time May 19, when voters in School District 423 elect three members to the board of education. Candidates are incumbent Dr. Carl Bretzke, John Miller, Donald Popp, incumbent Bob Backlund and Donn Ulrich.
John Decker’s two-run homer and Bill Tapper’s 11-strike-out pitching combined for a 2-1 win at St. James to move the Hutchinson High School team into first place in the South Central Conference with a 5-1 record.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
A water parade will once again be part of the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival. The parade is June 15 and will begin at the School Road bridge and run along the north side of the Crow River to the dam, and return along the south shore.
Efforts to finally redevelop the Hutchinson Hotel moved a tiny step closer to reality when the Hutchinson City Council agreed to have a public hearing on the project at its June 27 meeting. The hearing will be on whether a tax-increment finance district should be created at the corner of Main Street South and Washington Avenue West to help developer Dean Limoges repay part of his costs.
Actual site work had already begun, but that didn’t deter city, county and state officials from using some gold-painted shovels on May 12 for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $3 million joint highway maintenance facility in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Area Transportation Services facility, or HATS, will bring Hutchinson street workers, McLeod County Highway Department crews and Minnesota Department of Transportation workers under one roof. It is expected to be completed by December 1995.