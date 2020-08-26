125 YEARS AGO: 1895
From Farm, Stock & Home: The average cow, well-cared for and maintained, should make 200 pounds of butter a year. One of less capacity should not be tolerated. A good cow will make 300 pounds a year. We will call 3 acres sufficient to keep one cow a year, which is a large estimate. Two acres will be sufficient.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
A game, which had it been widely advertised would have drawn a large number of fans, was played at Lake Jennie when the Silver Bows, a team of married ladies, were defeated by a score of 18 to 12 by the Cubs, the single women. The Silver Bows could give Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb good pointers on making bases, if no other way, but turning somersaults.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Sgt. Robert McGee, who is with the 136th Bearcat Infantry regiment in northern Luzon, flew to Manila to spend a five-day leave with his brother, T-Sgt. Laurence McGee, who is in the supply department in the quartermaster depot. The two brothers celebrated V-J Day together. They were seeing a show when the surrender news came through, and to say they were thrilled puts it mildly.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Women at the McLeod County Fair “struck with equality” in two grandstand events. They liberated the prize money from the men in both harness racing and the demolition derby on the day nationally designated for women liberationalists for a “Strike for Equality” demonstration.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
A good stretch of weather helped draw near-record crowds to the McLeod County Fair Aug. 18-22. According to Marian Filk, fair manager, total attendance for the fair this year will be close to last year’s record of 30,000 (21,000 paid attendance).
Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in July, down from a revised 3.9 percent in June and 4 percent a year ago.
Judy Neufeld of Hutchinson was recognized for her volunteerism with the Acts of Kindness: Governor’s Volunteer Award at the Minnesota State Fair. The honor was presented by Lt. Gov. Joanne Benson. Neufeld was chosen from nearly 200 nominations statewide. “Judy is one person who has made a difference to many families and kids in McLeod County,” said Peggy Westland, co-facilitator for Parents Anonymous. “There are many people coming back because of support from Judy and others. Her persistence is inspiring. No situation is ever too tough.”
The Dassel Medical Center will remain in operation, at least on an interim basis, until the long-term picture for medical care becomes clearer for the Dassel-Cokato area.
Hutchinson Mayor Marlin Torgerson and council members Don Erickson and Kay Peterson have said they plan to seek election in November. All three filed Aug. 30 to run for office.
Low interest in ninth-grade band has caused the cancellation of the activity this semester, but Hutchinson High School Principal Scott Douglas hopes for revitalization next semester. Out of 50 eighth-grade band students who participated at the middle school last year, just 18 have registered for varsity band, the lowest in several years. Last year there were 38.
According to reports, the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers have never looked so golden as they do with Hutchinson native Cory Sauter as the team’s No. 1 quarterback. Hutch native Nate Pearson is also on the 1995 football roster. Will the Gophers find the .500 mark this season?
Aquaria Pets, 30 Main St. S., Hutchinson, is growing from 2,500 square feet to more than 6,000 square feet. The expansion will occur in two phases, according to Steve Barton, president of Aquaria Pets Inc.
People’s Platform: This is for the person that said we should have free entry to get into the McLeod County Fair. It should not be free, because if it was free how would they have a raffle for the pickup truck? How would you support the 4-H’ers? How would you pay for the people that keep the County Fair up? If you don’t have the entry fee each year, there would be no way we would have a nice fair like this. It’s only $2. That’s pocket change to almost everyone. Use that $2 and you can go in and out all day. All you got to do is get your hand stamped and you got the pass for that day anyway, so it would be just as easy as 1-2-3.