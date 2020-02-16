125 YEARS AGO: 1895
The vital statistics for Hutchinson shows 48 births and eight deaths reported to the health officer in 1894.
McLeod County furnished 310 victims for Dan Cupid’s darts last year, as there have been 155 marriage licenses issued.
A move has been inaugurated to prevail upon Hutchinson tobacco dealers to discard the loud and suggestive pictures given away with packages of cigarettes and other tobacco and which are often found to be in the possession of boys and young men. Several dealers have expressed sympathy with the move and it is to be hoped that this means of corrupting the minds of youths may by common consent be banished from Hutchinson.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
The death of Fayette Ford, which occurred at the Minnesota Soldiers Home, removed one of the human landmarks of Glencoe. The deceased settled in Bergen Township in 1857 and has lived there ever since except during the time he served in the American Civil War. He attained the advanced age of 96 years. Mr. Ford until a few months prior to his demise was a remarkably well-preserved man. Even in his 90s, he was active physically as well as retaining his full mental faculties.
The annual report read at the Hutchinson Co-operative Creamery Association annual meeting revealed business in 1919 was 25 percent greater than the previous best year. Six million pounds of milk were handled during 1919, from which 300,000 pounds of butter, 332,000 pounds of cottage cheese and 55,000 pounds of casein were made.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Two more members of the original Guard Company returned home from foreign service. Dale Bonde, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Bonde, reached Fort Snelling with a T-4 rating after 36 months overseas duty. First Sergeant Floyd Anderson arrived at the fort and came on a weekend pass to Hutchinson where his parents Mr. and Mrs. Morton Anderson are spending the winter. Stationed on the island of Corsica following the African campaign, Sgt. Anderson landed Feb. 6 on the East Coast.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
The city of Hutchinson will receive $51,516 from the municipal state aid street fund for 1970, according to the Minnesota Highway Department. The total estimated apportionment for county state aid to municipalities this year amounts to $16,490,064.
A decision on possible annexation of the Shady Ridge area to the city of Hutchinson will be given within 30 days. This was the indication of Bob Johnson, chairman of the Minnesota Municipal Commission, after the group conducted a hearing at city hall. Since no one appeared at the hearing to oppose annexation, a favorable decision seems likely.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
For what could be the first time ever, a McLeod County resident has been named to the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs Board. Paul Merkins was elected as District 2 representative to the board in January. He will finish out the term of District 2 representative John Paulmann, who was selected vice president of the board.
Plans for a new medical clinic in Cokato could have implications for the Dassel Medical Center, which is owned by Hutchinson Community Hospital. Plans for a new $650,000-$700,000, 7,500-square-foot clinic were recently unveiled in front of the Cokato City Council by representatives of Allina Health System.
In its first two months of operation, the McLeod County Household Hazardous Waste facility in Hutchinson attracted materials from 225 households.
The Hutchinson City Council is scheduled to discuss whether the city should move ahead with plans for instituting a half percent sales tax. The sales tax would be on retail sales within the city. The revenue would be used to pay for capital improvements in Hutchinson.
The second annual Home, Business and Travel Expo sponsored by the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce is Feb. 24-26 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. More than 75 exhibitors will participate and display a variety of products and services. In conjunction with the expo this year, there will be entertainment provided by Crow River Arts Inc., carnival rides for all ages and a DJ teen dance. Last year more than 4,000 people attended the inaugural event.