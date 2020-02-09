125 YEARS AGO: 1895
From the Penny Press: In a war with Japan, would the American eagle win in a walk? Uncle Sam has 63 million people, mixed races and men of many opinions. Japan has 41 million, all Japs, all loyal, all fighters. Think of it a minute.
From the St. Paul Call: The clergymen of Milwaukee have united in protest against dancing because it is unhealthful, immoral and generally hurtful. It is only the abuse of dancing that is censurable. A crusade against promiscuous dancing parties might find much more general encouragement if those engaged in it were not so extreme in their views. Dancing serves a useful purpose, but like all else that is useful is subject to perversion.
From the Winona Herald: It is said of two well-known young men that as they were escorting home the same young lady from church a few evenings ago, one gentleman conceived of the idea of squeezing the fair one’s hand and slyly slid his hand within the muff she carried. It so happened that the other gallant lad was seized with the same gentle desire. Their hands met with gentle pressure, which continued until the young lady suggested that as soon as convenient she would be pleased to use the muff as her hands were getting cold. Then the scene changed.
Hutchinson’s four doctors are kept pretty busy.
The Hutchinson Board of Education wants bids for furnishing 100 cords of wood.
Crouley’s restaurant served 22 pies to customers. Times are not so awfully hard when people can afford to live on pie.
Glencoe, in Scotland, the scene of the massacre of the McDonalds, and from which, we believe, our own McLeod County, Glencoe, took its name, was recently sold for $80,000. The estate comprised 6,300 acres.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
The decision to have patrons haul the butter for the creamery was reached at the annual meeting of the Acoma Creamery Association. Hitherto the butter had been hauled by the lowest bidder for the job.
It is reported that more than 30 fish houses are to be seen on Lake Marion. According to reports some fair catches are made while on other days the tribe doesn’t seem to be on the move. Considerable apprehension was among the fishermen when it was surmised that the fish were dead due to suffocation. The heavy coating of snow on the lake caused the alarm and at this writing we have nothing further.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
L.C. Klammer, local attorney who is in the mink ranching business on a large scale, described some of the operations of his ranch and of the fur industry at the Kiwanis meeting. His ranch, the Klammer Minkery, is 3 miles west of Stewart, where he raises several thousand mink annually. He has been in business for several years, other members of his family are operating other ranches.
Post-war plans, which include a far-seeing building program and new arrangements of the entire school campus, were furthered at the annual meeting of the Maplewood Academy board of directors. The first construction will be a brick dairy building with all the milk processing apparatus, and others to follow will be a music building, new dormitory, new brick barn and a building for the applied arts.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
The wait is over. The Hutchinson Vocational Technical Training Center is now the Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical School. Official action granting area designation for the institution, which is in its third year of operation, came during a meeting of the State Board of Education in St. Paul. In granting the designation, the state board asked that facilities for an enrollment of 350 students be constructed by School District 423 and be ready for use by September 1972.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz maintains he has “rebonded” with the people and the private sector and he’s ready to reclaim the seat taken from him in 1990 by Sen. Paul Wellstone. Boschwitz stopped in Hutchinson as part of a campaign swing through Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District. He had lunch at the Victorian Inn with about 35 local residents who are active in Republican party politics.
Two weeks into the new “no jacket” policy at Hutchinson High School, administrators say the change has been smooth — smoother than expected. “The students have accepted it well,” said Principal Scott Douglas.
Hutchinson police officers reunited a Florida woman with her 4-year-old son, a child who had been missing for nine months. The reunion took place at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, just 12 hours after the child was discovered at a Hutchinson motel. The Hutchinson Police Department received an anonymous tip at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 4. The caller said that a child who had been kidnapped from Florida was at the 7-Hi Motel in Hutchinson. After confirmation with the Pasco County, Florida, law enforcement officials, the boy and his father were taken into custody at approximately noon.