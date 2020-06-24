125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Where is there a handsomer town than Hutchinson? Not in Minnesota.
A freak of weather in the form of quite a hard frost did some damage to corn and beans on low ground.
A citizen of Hutchinson has placed small sign boards on four corners giving the names of intersecting streets, and if other townsmen will do likewise we will have a system by which it will be a way to direct a stranger to any place in town, and citizens will learn what streets they live on.
Unrestricted emigration, the low-dive saloons and the gambling halls are without a doubt the most prolific sources of the enormous increase in prison populations in the United States during the past decade. There are other causes, but these are the most important.
If the average school boy were asked to name the greatest iron ore producing state, he would probably say Pennsylvania, and yet in 1894 Pennsylvania stood about third on the list, behind Michigan in first and Minnesota in second.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Work on the long dreamed of and hoped for spur to the tile factory from the Luce Line has begun. Contract for grading was let to Will Nelson, who began work recently. E.L. Higgins is in charge of the engineering. President W.L. Luce was in Hutchinson making final arrangements and conferring with M.C. Madsen, president of the tile factory.
Two more cases were tried in municipal court before Judge Wakefield, and both parties were found guilty of violating the auto speed laws. The parties were Mike Welch and Henry Pepius, each paying fines of $5 and $3, respectively. Chief of Police Herman Schramm is now in possession of a stop watch and he says there is no use arguing with this piece of machinery. It’s absolutely correct and he shall use it on all cars.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Cpl. Kenneth Tabberson had the thrill of leaving Italy on June 15. One week later, on June 22, he was discharged at Fort Snelling and was a civilian again after 4 1/2 years in the army.
Dale Bonde, technician fourth grade, member of the Headquarters Corps in Czecho-Slavkia, was awarded the Bronze Star in doing his second stretch in Europe, having come home on furlough then gone back overseas. Dale is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Bonde, and was a member of Hutchinson’s National Guard, being separated from the unit in Ireland.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
TV personality Mel Jass will be the honorary marshall at the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Grande Parade, and master of ceremonies for the Queen Pageant and coronation. Roundhouse Rodney will be the featured guest for the Kids Day events.
Hutchinson is scheduled to be the site for a prototype of a new type of mobile home as a result of a close vote of the Hutchinson City Council. The permit will allow the firm to develop the first 58 lots of a proposed 200 mobile home lots that will be developed along with apartments along the highway, and single-family dwelling lots to the west end of the tract that lies north of Century Avenue, extended west and south of the South Grade Road extension.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
How hot was it? Hot enough to make cement and pavement explode. State Highway 7 West blew out Tuesday, June 20, at the culvert under the road to Campbell Lake. MnDOT crews worked until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon repairing the damage caused by high temperatures.
If the Water Carnival wet your appetite, the Stewart Summerfest may quench your thirst. The weekend festival offered a range of activities from softball and volleyball to a bike-a-thon, kiddie parade, rib dinner, kite flying demonstrations and more.
For nearly three weeks, a six-foot long purple T-Rex evaded recapture within the city limits of Hutchinson. The mystery of the 160-pound plastic dinosaur’s whereabouts came to an end when he was recovered from the Crow River, about 400 feet south of the Dakota Rail trestle near 3M. Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, the piece of playground equipment was found half-submerged and damaged by fire. “Obviously, he was on some hot coals because he is burnt on the bottom,” said John Arlt of the Hutchinson Parks and Recreation Department. “It looks like someone was having a party because there was a bench, beer cans and fire pits near the (river) bank.”