125 YEARS AGO: 1894
A frost touched up gardens in Hutchinson.
A patent medicine fakir with guitar accompaniment lectured on the streets to a healthy audience.
This is the season of the year when you wake up with enough at night to know you are cold, but are too sleepy to move bedclothes over you.
Hutchinson is showing signs of city life. The waterworks were being laid along Main Street. Elegant new cement sidewalks were being put down in front of business houses. Work was being pushed on several brick blocks and the stores were filled with customers. There are few towns in Minnesota that are pushing to the front this year as is the beautiful young city of Hutchinson.
The Leader’s Hinckley Fire Fund increased since the last issue of the paper to a total of $127.60.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
There seems to be a sort of epidemic among the cows of Hutchinson vicinity in getting into corn fields and eating more of the grain than is good for them. Charles Manthei of Ellsworth town lost seven head. This past week, five farmers lost 18 in number.
August was sure a dry month. The total precipitation for the 31 days was 0.78 of an inch, ranging from a trace on the first to 0.36 of an inch on the 13th. There were 21 clear days and the prevailing winds were from the southwest. Twice during the month the temperature reached 87 degrees, but as a whole, the month was cool.
R.M. Senescall, Hutchinson ice man, has served notice on his customers that there will be no more ice this season, his storehouse being nearly empty. Housewives who have no cellars will be “up against it” for places to keep their perishable foodstuffs.
The airplane and the automobile truck are going to contribute mightily to the speeding up of transportation between town and country. They will bring farms closer to the city and facilitate delivery of farm produce to the city and manufactured goods to the country. The world does move.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
The admission price for the 1944 McLeod County Fair has increased only 2 cents, which is due to the increase in tax. The tickets this year will be 33 cents plus 7 cents for a total of 40 cents. Last year, the price was 31 cents with 4 cents tax. Children’s tickets remain at 15 cents, tax included.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Everything is set for Farmer Appreciation Day on Sept. 13, sponsored by the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce. The day will begin at 9 a.m. with registration for prizes to be given away during the afternoon. Free lunch of hot dogs, beans, potato chips, coffee or milk will be served. Prizes will be awarded to winners in a tug-o-war, husband calling, hog calling and watermelon eating contests.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Minnesota’s highway network lacks a four-lane highway leading directly west out of the Twin Cities. A recently formed group, the Highway 7 Coalition, is continuing to be more vocal with its efforts to some day make the highway — either Highway 12 through Dassel and Litchfield or Highway 212 out of Glencoe — the four-lane transportation artery western Minnesota has sought.
This fall, 130 more students than last year are attending Hutchinson Technical College. A total of 964 students are taking college credit courses. Enrollment has been steadily rising for about 10 years, but this number represents a 38 percent increase from the 1990 enrollment.
The Hutchinson Medical Center Clinic plans to open a branch office in Winsted. The branch office will be the second for the Hutchinson Medical Clinic, which is based at the Hutchinson Community Hospital. The existing branch is in Dassel.
McLeod County has agreed to participate in a pending lawsuit against the state of Minnesota with the aim of increasing the rates paid for Medical Assistance, a federally funded public health program. “Rates have not been high enough the last few years to cover costs,” said Becky Felling, coordinator of McLeod County Public Nursing. “Some health care providers may not want to provide services to clients covered by MA as a third-party reimbursement.”
Cellular telephones are like regular telephones in many ways. With both, users pay a monthly fee for having the phone at their disposal. With cellular phones, though, each phone call is a toll call and calls are billed by the minute. Cellular phone users are also charged for incoming calls. There is no charge for busy signals or for 911 calls.