125 YEARS AGO: 1894
From the St. Peter Herald: A large steamboat has been found in the Minnesota River on this side of Mankato. The boat sank some 30 years ago when traffic was carried on water. The rim of its sides project a foot above the sand and shows the boat to be 125 feet long and 50 feet wide. Great interest attaches itself to the finding by reason of a rumor that 30 barrels of whiskey also sank with the boat, and nearly every Mankato man is at the scene with a grab hook and a dipper.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Hutchinson was keyed up with excitement when word was received that Lt. Harold Peterson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Peterson, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, in company of another avaitor, had been missing after they left on a reconnoitering flight. Word has been received by Mr. Peterson that his son is now safe back at the fort. The two aviators had been compelled to make a forced landing on the border near Candelaria, Texas. They were captured by a band of Villista bandits and were being held in the mountains of Mexico for $15,000 ransom.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
School will officially open Sept. 5 with classes meeting in the forenoon and the first full day of school will be on Sept. 6. Local officials consider themselves very fortunate in the small turnover in faculty members, as the local positions were all filled some time ago. There will be only six new faces on the faculty.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
A sprinkling ban, effective at least through Aug. 21, has been set by Hutchinson city officials. Mayor Don Kost has asked that residents do no sprinkling to assure the city adequate fire protection. Pump problems during the weekend, along with overload problems, prompted the ban. Citizens are asked to observe the ban until an adequate water supply is again available.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
In order to reach its goal of holding the 1995 levy increase to about 4 percent, the McLeod County Board of Commissioners and its budget committee will have to trim an additional $150,000 from the preliminary 1995 budget.
Whether you like sports, animals, arts, crafts or just some good food, Hutchinson is the place to be this weekend. Between the State Amateur Baseball Tournament and the McLeod County Fair, all the bases have been covered.
Did you know that a majority of farm accidents occur mid-morning and mid-afternoon, about that time that some people like to take a coffee break or have a snack? Taking a break can be a time that farmers can collect themselves and get their minds off the job for a few minutes. Pick up a free reminder sticker at the Farm Safety Booth at the McLeod County Fair Aug. 19-23.
If juvenile smokers involved in the 50 or so smoking offenses during the 1993-94 school year don’t change their habits, they may end up kicking the habit for economic reasons. A smoking violation anywhere in the state could cost $200 a puff. Effective Aug. 1, and especially when school begins in two weeks, juvenile smokers should feel law enforcement officers and school officials forcefully assisting students to kick tobacco habits.
Gubernatorial candidate Allen Quist is the guest of honor at a hog roast fundraiser on Aug. 28 at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson.
After a wait of more than a year, Becky Felling has been named coordinator of the McLeod County Public Health Nursing program. Felling has served as acting coordinator of the program since former coordinator Brenda Birkholz left in March 1993 to join the staff at Hutchinson Community Hospital.
In one of his last major duties as director of McLeod County Social Services, Dan Papin has presented to the McLeod County Welfare and Social Services Committee a proposed 1995 budget that calls for an increase of only 0.4 percent over 1994. The preliminary budget, which gained committee approval, projects expenditures of nearly $6.25 million in 1995, up from just less than $6.22 million expected this year.
Hutchinson Police Chief Steve Madson did not mince words in addressing a new court ruling regarding the taping of interviews with suspects who are in custody. “This is another example of the court having no understanding of the impact on law enforcement,” Madson said. “I don’t think this was a well-thought-out court decision.”