125 YEARS AGO: 1895
During June, 210,000 pounds of milk were received at the Hutchinson Creamery.
The increasing popularity of the lake resorts near Hutchinson is giving the Hutchinson Livery Stables a fine summer business, and nearly every day their rigs are taken.
The first load of tiles hauled out of M.C. Madsen’s Hutchinson Brick and Tile Factory was bought by I.K. Peterson. Mr. Peterson on the old farm in Denmark drained and improved a great many acres and he knows the advantage of tiling. Mr. Madsen hopes to be able next year to fill orders for tiling, and he is making as fine an article as can be bought in the state.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
The McLeod County Blacksmith’s Association is meeting in the Firemen’s Room at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to talk over matters pertaining to the blacksmithing business.
The population of the continental United States is estimated at 105 million by J.A. Kill, chief statistician of the census bureau. His calculation is based on the combined populations of 1,406 cities and towns for which the statistics have been announced. The increase over 1910 is based on about 13 million, showing the growth of the country has not kept pace with other decades. Almost complete cessation of immigration during the war is the chief reason assigned, besides two influenza epidemics, returns of aliens to their native lands and deaths of soldiers. The aggregate population on which the estimate was made is 41 million. This is an average gain of 26 percent compared with 25 percent in the previous decade.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Ten new houses will be built in Hutchinson as a result of efforts on the part of the Civic and Commerce Association to alleviate the serious housing shortage here.
The huge pile of 64,000 tin cans, which have been piling up in Sam Becker’s scrapyard, are now on their way to Willmar for shipment. The cans were originally designed to hold condensed milk for the Kraft Cheese Co. plant. The cans weighed 10,000 pounds and about half of them have already been shipped to the State Hospital where they are preparing them for shipment.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A closed circuit television system for Hutchinson Public Schools was given tentative approval by the Board of Education of School District 423, Hutchinson, which would be operated locally through the department headed by Herm Meier. An amount of $14,000 for the system is included in a budget given approval at an earlier meeting.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
You can hardly fault area pigs and cows for hoping that it would rain cats and dogs during the blistering heat wave. The rash of unusually hot and humid weather forced area farmers to take extra precautions to protect their livestock. It was the dead air and high dew point, which endangered many large animals. “Just like people, it depends upon the humidity,” said Dr. Rod Riewer, large animal vet and owner of the Animal Medical Center. “Obviously when it gets this hot it gets pretty rough on them.”
The Hutchinson Police Department bike patrol, now in its third summer, has allowed officers to make some arrests that would not have been possible if they had been in the more visible, traditional squad cars. That’s because the bikes are quieter and less conspicuous.
There could have been fireworks July 4 at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Hutchinson. Because of the holiday, the facility was closed, but some individuals left waste outside the doors apparently without regard to the damage the weather could do to the waste containers. Fortunately, none of the substances spilled. “It’s fortunate I came in,” said Robert Zins, Household Hazardous Waste coordinator. “If it had been left much longer, I might not have been able to clean it up. i can take care of the minor stuff, but when it involves a major spill, I have to contact an outside agency.”
Members of the Hutchinson Clown Club, the Phoenix Drumline and line dancers performed during Hutchinson’s Crazy Daze.
Potential members of Singles in Agriculture are invited to attend an organizing event in Hutchinson. “We’re not trying to match people,” said Marlene Hallikainen, who is helping to plan the event. “We’re out just to have fun and be with people with the same interests. I have a big interest in agriculture and I don’t enjoy living in the city.” Hutchinson was chosen as a site for a state meeting because of its central location. About 25 people are expected to show up for the initial meeting.