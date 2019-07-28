125 YEARS AGO: 1894
Women are now classified from cradle to grave: baby girls, young girls, middle-aged girls, young ladies, ladies and women. The last term is the highest title of respect to which the most ambitious females can aspire. When the lord of creation is called a “man,” all is said, and to admit that a girl has developed into a real woman is to pay her the supreme tribute in terminology of praise.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Individually, the members of the Gopher Campfire Club are patriotic to the core. Many members were enrolled for actual fighting during the war while others past the age for military service gave freely of their time and money. And, likewise, collectively the club was patriotic not only in giving up their midsummer outing and midwinter banquet, but also draining their treasury of cash for the Red Cross as the statement follows: Balance, Dec. 12, 1919: $2.79; deer receipts at banquet, $191; Charles Heller, cash, $1; Sam Anderson, cash, $1; Joseph Eheim, cash, $8.70; J.S. Lindenberg (Red Cross), $211.74; total: $416.23.
Thieves apparently familiar with the premises visited and robbed the dental offices of doctors Goodnow and Sahr sometime after midnight, securing from the first about $100 worth of loot in the form of plates, crowns, bridges and scrap gold. They were professionals evidently who knew just where to look for the yellow material.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
U.S. infantry men who have seen actual combat duty are now entitled to wear a new decoration, the Combat Infantry Badge. One of the first McLeod County men to receive the award is Sgt. Henry Nelson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Nelson of Biscay.
The tallest corn stalk thus far entered in the Leader’s unofficial content now just about hits the 12-foot ceiling. It is 11 1/2 feet tall and brought in by Phillip Plaisance, who lives 3 miles south on the Lake Marion Road. He also brought in some fine bean specimens that were 9 1/2 inches long.
The Hutchinson High School Band was again invited to play at the Minnesota State Fair and the invitation was accepted. This year, with their resplendent uniforms, they will make an even more impressive appearance.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Harness racing will return to the McLeod County Fair at Hutchinson for the first time in many years. Pacing and trotting horses will appear in three races of the two heats. Don Falconer, superintendent of speed, expects a field of 25 horses, many of them top notchers.
Weather statistics compiled for the Hutchinson area by Mrs. Harry Hanson, followed almost every week for the past 28 years. Except for a brief period in the 1950s when radio KDUZ supplied the information, Mrs. Hanson has reported the week’s weather to the Leader since May 1941, succeeding her father who began the duties in 1921. E.L. Higgins was a civil engineer for the railroad and as such was very interested in the weather.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
In less than 15 minutes, the three public hearings regarding the Prince of Peace Project were complete. Just a handful of questions from residents preceded the Hutchinson City Council’s approval of a housing program, housing plan and tax increment district, which allows the Prince of Peace senior housing project to move forward.
Customers of the Hutchinson Telephone Company should begin getting used to dialing 1 plus the area code, plus the seven-digit phone number on all long-distance calls, including those within the 612 area. The change goes into effect on Aug. 17.
Since its largest-ever expansion project was announced late in 1992, Hutchinson Technology Inc. has grown by 150,000 square feet — 45,000 square feet of which is production space. In all, the Hutchinson facility is spread over 11 acres.
Erin Endres, a 14-year-old swimmer from Hutchinson, is competing in the National Junior Olympics in Clovis, California.
Robin Erickson was almost embarrassed to admit it. After all, she’s only been golfing for a year and a half. Nonetheless, Erickson did what only a few golfers are lucky enough to experience even once in their lifetime. She shot a hole in one. “It was so strange. None of us could believe it went in,” she said.