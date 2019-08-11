125 YEARS AGO: 1894
Few or no men who want to work are out of a job in Hutchinson.
Work at the Stillwater gold fields showed double as much gold in the clean up as the week before, and although the amount is not known, it is said the crew is making good wages.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Three dozen beautiful Chinese pheasants were received in Hutchinson from the state game farm on Big Island, Lake Minnetonka. They were about half grown, quite tame and in healthy condition. They were taken to the Herman Krueger farm and released in the woods.
Fred Du Toit Jr. of Chaska, son of the pioneer, editor and banker, is the man who will pass out federal census jobs in the Third Congressional District next year, when Uncle Sam will count his folks.
Ferdinand Karstens of Glencoe, a McLeod County man who drove ambulance over in France during the war, paid Hutchinson his first visit since being mustered out of the service a few weeks ago. He was accompanied by Mrs. Karstens, county superintendent of schools, who was on a business trip to the Lake Hook school district.
Let’s all get behind the mammoth celebration to be in Hutchinson in honor of our returned fighting heroes, and make that one day that will never be forgotten. Hutchinson will entertain on that day the biggest crowd of people ever assembled in this section of the state, and we should entertain them in royal style.
7 5 YEARS AGO: 1944
Sgt. Milburn (Dink) Henke, who brought fame to his hometown when he was the first American soldier to set foot on foreign soil in their World War, is back home in Hutchinson. It was just about 2 1/2 years ago on Jan. 26, 1942, when he stepped off a troop transport in Ireland to become the first of that great number of American men to land overseas.
Jerome Fallon, son of Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Fallon of Hutchinson, finished flying missions over enemy territory in Europe on Saturday, Aug. 5. He has been promoted from lieutenant to captain in the United States Air Force.
The August visit of the Red Cross bloodmobile netted only 124 pints of blood because so many people who had registered failed to show up. Sixty-seven signers out of 180 booked did not appear. Men were significantly lacking in the line of donors, only 39 being men and the other 85 women.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Hutchinson Public Schools students shopping for back-to-school garments should prepare according to the dress code announced by school officials.
Possibility of a county-operated landfill was discussed by the McLeod County Commissioners at their meeting. It was mutually agreed that such an operation would be an advantage to the citizens of the county. The commissioners instructed the county attorney to investigate the legal position of the county with regard to such an operation.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Hutchinson resident Karl Iverslie and friend Sam Murphy are competing in the Minnesota Border to Border Triathlon. The four-day, 515-mile event takes athletes from extreme southern Minnesota to the Canadian border.
The city of Hutchinson may be on its way to owning one more parking lot in the downtown area. The Hutchinson City Council asked staff members to develop a policy regarding parking lot acquisition. The request came on the heels of a Hassan Street property owner’s inquiry regarding the council’s interest in purchasing that property.
If all goes as organizers plan, a newly formed nonprofit corporation, McLeod Trail Development Foundation, could lay the groundwork for a network of public trails throughout the county. “Phil (Schweizer) and I have been talking about this for two years,” said Ed Doring, a former McLeod County commissioner. “There are no trails for biking, hiking, cross-country skiing and other uses in the county.”
Darren Spoden, 14, competed last month in the archery nationals in Barrington, Washington. Spoden set a record in the field round, in the aggregate category, and tied a record in the animal round. Spoden took first place in the youth division of 25 competitors to win the national title.