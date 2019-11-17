125 YEARS AGO: 1894
One of the encouraging signs of the times is in the increased number of men generally known as “temperance men” elected to office in McLeod County. Look over the list and you will observe that next year there will be precious few men that drink intoxicating liquor drawing salaries in this county. This indicates that a man of temperate habits is respected in McLeod County. The results indicate that in localities where drinking is a regular custom, a temperance man is honored and can get votes.
The Danish Lutherans have conducted two meetings to discuss the project of building a church of their own in Hutchinson. The members are practically unanimous in favor of building, and a fine solid brick church will without a doubt be erected next spring, making nine churches in Hutchinson.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Lt. Harold Peterson, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.G. Peterson of Hutchinson, has written from his own and with the aid of Lt. Paul Davis’ notes, a complete story of their adventures while being held for ransom in Mexico after having been captured by Villista bandits in this week’s Collier’s Weekly (magazine). Strenuous, thrilling and as full of dangers as those eight days were, we wager those boys would not trade their experience for a million dollars, if they could.
The “swimmin’ hole” question was brought up at the Union Club meeting, and it was an admitted fact that with the opportunities offered by the Mill Pond, a suitable place for bathing with a bath house and other necessary adjuncts should be provided the youngsters, and the discussion brought up a matter of more importance at the present time with winter approaching — a skating rink on the pond and a warming house. All agreed that a suitable place for skating should be kept open all winter and a warming house provided with a responsible person in charge.
Every year, bushels and bushels of apples go to waste in McLeod County. The past summer when Whitneys and the Duchess, for example, were wasting on farms near Hutchinson, Hutchinson folks at the Minnesota State Fair, apple hungry, bought Whitneys two for five cents and Duchess at five cents each.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
Lt. Arnold Klawitter, one of the top-ranking heroes of this war, is back in his hometown of Hutchinson for a much-deserved rest after a long period of duty in Africa and Italy dating back to January 1943. Twice seriously wounded, Klawitter has made remarkable recovery from a series of operations performed by skilled medical men overseas, as well as after reaching this country. He has the distinction of being one of the few men to be commissioned on the field, and he was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for action early in the African campaign. He wears his ribbons modestly, and they include the Purple Heart, and the American and European theater insignia in addition to several others.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Hutchinson High School students will have behind-the-wheel training next summer as a result of action taken by the Board of Education of School District 423. The board set a $4.58 hourly salary for faculty instructors and asked that acceptance from the teachers be received with the guarantee they will teach.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Twenty-five years of putting their country and community first will be celebrated Nov. 19-20 when the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Hutchinson Elks Lodge 2427, observes its silver anniversary. Returning for a weekend of activities are most of the organization’s past leaders, many of its members and a number of Elks from other lodges who helped get the Hutchinson lodge up and running in 1969.
Some reports suggest deer hunting in McLeod County hasn’t gone well for many hunters this fall, but drivers are finding plenty of deer to run into on the highways. Between Nov. 7-13, the McLeod County Sheriff’s Department investigated six accidents involving deer on county roads. The most dangerous time for deer is approximately 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
People’s Platform: In Tuesday’s and Thursday’s Leader, Superintendent Swenson states Hutchinson High School students will be dismissed at 12:05 p.m. Why were so many students leaving at 11:15 a.m.? He said he was comfortable making the decision to reduce the school day by two hours so students could attend the football playoff game. I believe closer to three hours is more accurate. Where are your priorities? Set some rules.