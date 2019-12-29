125 YEARS AGO: 1894
Since Christmas, business is the next thing to be dead.
There are more than 3,000 families in Minneapolis who, but for charity, would be at starvation's door.
Dailies tell of terrific blizzards in the New England states and a heavy fall of snow in the south. Minnesota is alright.
Hutchinson saw the quietest Christmas in her history this year. Nearly every business was closed and everybody stayed indoors to devour their dinner. Only one team was seen on the street after dinner, and that one, which belonged to Frank Ziia of Hutchinson, became frightened at the echo of its own hoof beats and ran away 3 miles into Acoma. No damage was done except the marring of the funereal stillness.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
A large, dark brown, shaggy-haired animal hanging in the front of Hoodechek & Son's meat market this week has attracted the attention of all passersby, both adult and juvenile. The animal was billed to Hoodechek & Son at 900 pounds and had been shipped in to give Hutchinson epicures an opportunity to sample buffalo steak or roast.
An inquisitive sort of person is Carlos Avery. He wants to know how many wild ducks every hunter in Minnesota bagged during the 1919 season and is so anxious for details that he has to be told whether they were teal, mallards, shovelers, canvasbacks, blue bill or any of the other 57 varieties. The same applies to any kind of game that can be taken under state license. Hunters who do not give Mr. Avery the information he wants will not receive a license next year.
Forty-three Hutchinson businessmen and concerns have signed up to give any support they can to Hutchinson Community's Monthly Sales Day. Those handling lines of merchandise that will make it possible will offer special inducements to the buying public for that and succeeding sales days, which will be held on the first Wednesday of each month.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
A disastrous fire, in which the estimated loss is at more than $15,000, completely destroyed the new barn, a complete line of modern farm equipment and a large number of valuable hogs and chickens on the Fred Petersen farm, 9 miles south of Hutchinson. The barn was brand new, being completed only last August. It was a modern structure housing all the cows, hogs, chickens, machinery and hay. Nothing in the structure was saved and the loss included: six sows and 48 summer pigs, three cows, 225 laying hens, complete line of machinery, Ford half-ton pickup, 700-800 bushels of oats and corn, 300 bales of hay, 200 bales of straw and several loads of loose hay, all tools and accessories.
Three more members of Hutchinson Co. B of the National Guard are back from Italy, coming over on the same ship. They are Pvt. Hugo Prieve, Pfc. Herbert Berg and S-Sgt. Donald Casper, the latter from Hector.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
How high's the snow? Not quite four feet and risin'. Mother Nature, who strummed up another 6 1/2 inches of the white stuff, is probably not as popular for her recordings as Johnny Cash, but she's being heard from as often these days.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Hutchinson residents are taking advantage of increased opportunities to recycle. City Administrator Gary Plotz prepared a report for the Hutchinson City Council that showed a significant increase in the amount of material recycled by Hutchinson residents between the months of October and November. In October, before weekly pickup was offered, residents recycled 62.5 tons. During November, the first month of weekly pickup, that increased to 89.6 tons. That is a 43 percent increase in just one month.
Glen and Maxine Engwall had a surprise visitor. The couple were at home when they heard a knock on the door. They assumed it was someone stopping by for a quick visit, but it wasn't a two-legged visitor at the front door. At 3 p.m. Dec. 20, a deer entered an open door in the Engwall garage on Juergens Road. Moments later it crashed through a garage window. There was no blood and apparently it went merrily on its way.
Showing at the State 3 is "Dumb and Dumber" with Jim Carrey, "Disclosure" starring Michael Douglas and Demi Moore, and "Richie Rich" with Macaulay Culkin.
The Mike Glieden Band advertised its final Hutchinson appearance on Dec. 23, at the Hutchinson VFW. The group originated in 1958 and played throughout the United States and Canada. For the past 24 years, they have worked in and around the Hutchinson area.
Hutchinson Community Hospital and Glencoe Area Health Center are planning to enter a joint agreement that will provide for home health care services beginning in the spring of 1995. "ConnectCare," the name chosen for the new venture, will offer 24/7 home health care services. The boards of both hospitals have signed off on the plan and a new board that will oversee the program will meet in January to begin discussing more specific information about how ConnectCare will operate.