As you grieve the death of a loved one, you may be feeling alone. The Adult Grief Support Group is available to help.
It will meet 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 13, 20 and 27, and Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at Allina Health Care Home Care Services office, 211 Freemont Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
The group provides a safe and confidential environment in which participants can share their grief and gain support from others, promoting health and healing.
This program is free, but advance registration is required by Wednesday, Nov. 6. For more information or to register, call Mary Nelson, hospice grief counselor, at 320-484-9210.
— Kay Johnson