Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week is Nov. 18-25.
This year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 11 million children in countries such as Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine. More than 10.6 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2018, with more than 8.8 million collected in the U.S.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Each year, more than 150,000 volunteers are mobilized in the United States. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 168 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Want to participate? Pack a shoebox.
It’s easy. Start with an average-size cardboard or plastic shoebox. Choose if it’s for a boy or girl and the age: 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14.
Next is the fun part. Fill the box with gifts including: a “wow” item such as a soccer ball with with pump, a clothing outfit or a stuffed animal. From there, add personal care items such as a comb, hairbrush, toothbrush, washcloth, bar soap, colorful adhesive bandages, reusable plastic containers or blanket. Clothing is always a good idea including shirts, pants, underwear, shoes and socks, flip-flops, sunglasses and hat/scarf/mittens.
Now add craft items such as pencils, colored pencils, pens, crayons, markers, coloring pads, coloring books, picture books, notebooks, watercolor paint sets, building blocks, clay and stickers. Toys are welcome, too, such as a foam ball, kickball with pump, finger puppets, Slinky, Etch a Sketch or interactive toys (include batteries if needed). You’re welcome to enclose a personal note to the child and a photo of yourself, family or group.
Gift boxes may be dropped off in Hutchinson at Maplewood Academy, 700 Main St. N.
The school will process between 1,500-2,000 boxes this holiday season.
“It’s fun to see them all come in,” said Laura Cummings, Maplewood registrar. “The number of boxes we receive has grown since we started in the early 2000s.”
Maplewood has been a drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child for 16 years.
“So anyone who makes a gift box can drop it off at Maplewood and we pack it into large shipping cartons,” Cummings said. “We transport the cartons to Willmar, where they are loaded into a semitrailer headed for Chicago. In Chicago, volunteers will process each gift box, taking out any dangerous or damaged items. Finally, they seal up each box, repack them into shipping cartons, and from there, the boxes are shipped around the world.”
All the students at the Seventh-day Adventist school participate. The National Honor Society plans a packing party for the school body. Maplewood faculty and staff donate toys, school supplies and hygiene items to pack in the gift boxes. On Friday night, the entire school packs gifts, makes Christmas cards and prays over their boxes.
“It’s a really fun activity that our students really enjoy,” Cummings said.
During Collection Week, students will step up and help between their classes by volunteering at the Operation Christmas Child table, carrying boxes for guests and helping pack the gifts into their shipping cartons.
“Our students like to feel like they are making a difference in the world around them,” Cummings said. “This is such an easy and fun way to do that. When I was a student at Maplewood, my roommate heard about the project, got excited about the idea and asked if the school could get involved. Sixteen years later, Maplewood is still running as a drop-off center.”
Cummings described herself as “lucky” because she gets to see so many different sides of how Operation Christmas Child affects people — both on the giving and the receiving end.
“Several years ago, I received a card from a little girl in the Philippines thanking me for the gift I made for her,” she said. “I fell completely in love with this project after that card.”
Another experience that Cummings mentioned happened a few years ago when a young woman with a car packed to the brim with boxes told her how she had received a box when she was a kid and now she was giving back to the project.
“I see my students taking such care in packing their boxes, excited for the change to help someone else,” Cummings said. “It’s so fun and inspiring to be part of this ministry.”