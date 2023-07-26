I’ve been thinking about the second creation story from the Christian Bible lately.
As the story goes, after God had lovingly formed a human being there was a pause. “Then YHWH said, ‘It is not good for the earth creature to be alone. I will make a fitting companion for it.’” (Genesis 2:18, The Inclusive Bible) The story then continues with the creation of animal life and finally another human being for companionship.
Many people think of this text when they have found the perfect life partner, but these days I’m thinking in a broader context. I’m thinking about recent reports naming loneliness as a health epidemic. I am thinking about rugged individualism and declarations of “I don’t need help.” And I am reminiscing, thinking about the many ways people connected with one another in eras past which seem to be slipping away.
“It is not good for the earth creature (adâm) to be alone.”
It is so easy for many of us to go home after work or school, put our feet up and settle in for the night. Don’t get me wrong, life has gotten so frenetic that we need to stop both body and mind for a refresh now and again, and sometimes we’re so surrounded by so many people in our outside-the-home life that a small group of family members is all we want to deal with.
Still, I can’t help but wonder what we’re missing. I can’t help but wonder if protecting ourselves from the frenetic energy of life isn’t robbing us of the blessing of deeper, lasting connections. I can’t help but wonder if lack of deep connection with neighbors isn’t making it too easy to separate and differentiate ourselves from “others,” adding to the fears and suspicions that divide us over philosophical and ideological lines. It really isn’t surprising to me that loneliness is epidemic, but it doesn’t need to be. We can be the ones to turn this epidemic around.
What will you do to help heal the loneliness epidemic today? Will you invite a group of neighbors to sit around your patio and share your dreams for a more connected world? Will you strike up a conversation with someone you’ve not met at one of the many wonderful festivals our area offers? Will you join a service organization and work together to create a better community? Will you vow to get to know one new person at your place of worship?
“It is not good for the earth creature (adâm) to be alone.”
We were made to be connected. We were made for collaboration and teamwork, for helping our neighbor and reaching out to those who have fallen, or reaching for the hand that is offered when we’ve fallen ourselves. We were made to be loved and accepted as we are. May the healing begin with us.
— Jill Warner is pastor at New Journey UCC in Hutchinson.