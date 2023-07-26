Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

I’ve been thinking about the second creation story from the Christian Bible lately.

As the story goes, after God had lovingly formed a human being there was a pause. “Then YHWH said, ‘It is not good for the earth creature to be alone. I will make a fitting companion for it.’” (Genesis 2:18, The Inclusive Bible) The story then continues with the creation of animal life and finally another human being for companionship.

— Jill Warner is pastor at New Journey UCC in Hutchinson.

Tags