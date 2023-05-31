One the taboos of the church today is the issue of a Christian believer taking their own life, or, committing suicide. No one wants to deal with it. The reality is that we will all be touched by it during our lifetime, sometime.
The Stigma that goes along with it is that, “if you commit suicide you are going to hell.” This is a downright lie. So as sensitive as it is, I would like to shed the truth of God's Word on the subject, and give you folks that have experienced it some Comfort and Hope.
So let’s look to Romans 8: 34 - 39 first:
In verse 34 We hear that Christ is risen and at the right hand of God, and is interceding for us. That is all believers! Thank You Lord. 35 is truly comforting. Nothing can Separate us from Christ's love. Nothing! Not even suicide! 37 says we are MORE than conquerors. That's right MORE, not JUST conquerors. We are in Christ. Thank You Lord. 38 and 39 gives comfort, letting us know that nothing is able to separate us from God's love in Christ. Nothing, not even suicide! Read the passage for yourself.
Next, let's go to the book of John, Chapter 6. Look at verses 36-37, We are told that God has given YOU to Christ, and that He will cast none out, none! Now down to 39. The Father has given all believers to Christ, and we will be raised on the last day. Thank you Lord. On to verse 40. The Father's will is that all who believe in Christ will receive everlasting life and be raised up on the last day. That's YOU, and the believer that took their life. Again thank you Lord!
In verse 44, again, it is God who draws us to Christ, and raises us up on that last day. He is not going to cast you into hell if He has drawn you to Christ, and, will raise you up on the last day. In verse 65 we are told that we are given to Christ, a love gift from the Father. Why would He cast you in to the fires of Hell? It is, simply, unbiblical.
Lastly, let's go to John 17 verse 12: Jesus is praying to the Father, I have kept all that you have given me, and have lost none of them, except Judas. That means ALL believers, not just some. That is inclusive to even believers who have taken their life. Be comforted brothers and sisters. Stand on the promises of Christ. Don't believe the lie the Devil has cast, to steal, kill, and destroy your Hope, faith and future.
We, as believers, need to love those who have gone through this experience in one way or another. Embrace them and encourage them. Love them as Christ would. Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep.
Blessings Brothers and Sisters, Love you all!
— Pastor Mark G McCalib is pastor at Harvest Mission Fellowship in Hutchinson.