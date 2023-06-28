God is a God of miracles! Through the Bible, in both the Old and New Testaments we see miracles, signs and wonders. In Exodus 34:10 it says, “Then God said, ‘Behold, I am going to make a covenant. Before all your people I will perform miracles, which have not been produced in all the earth.’” In the New Testament, Hebrews 2:4 says, “God also bearing witness with them both by signs and wonders and by various miracles.” It is clear, as one reads the Word of God, that God is a God of miracles.
Why does God perform miracles? God performs miracles to get people’s attention. He wants us to know how great He is. He desires us to know His power and how incredibly wonderful He is. He also performs miracles out of His great mercy, love, and compassion for us. Miracles are, without a doubt, God’s calling card! Miracles of healing, deliverance and provision are God’s love in action. Miracles are His way of delivering people out of hopeless situations and powerfully drawing our attention to Him, and to the Lord Jesus Christ.
How does God perform miracles? There is an incredible passage of scripture that tells us. It is found in Galatians 3:5, “Does He then, who provides you with the Spirit and works miracles among you, do it by the works of the law or by the hearing of faith?” God performs miracles as a result of faith. Miracles are received either by your faith or through someone else’s faith. In Mark 2: 1-5, a man was placed on a pallet and his friends, people who had faith in Jesus, dug a hole in the roof and let the man down thru the hole to get the sick man right in front of Jesus. In verse 5 it says, “And Jesus seeing their faith”.
Galatians 5:6 says that “faith works by love.” A revelation of the love that God has for you will set you up to receive the miraculous. You will see in His Word what He says, and you will believe it, because you will have experienced His love for you. Then, faith becomes as easy as breathing. The love of God is the power that produces miracles.
In the Gospel books – Matthew, Mark, Luke and John – we see Jesus doing His Father’s will by performing miracles and healing, deliverance and provision. In John 5:19 it says, “I say unto you the Son can do nothing of Himself, unless it is something He sees the Father doing.” Jesus performed great miracles of healing because He saw His Father performing the miracle.
I have great news! Hebrews 13:8 says, Jesus Christ the same, yesterday, today and forever. It was the Father’s will to perform miracles, yes, in the past, but also now in the present and in the future, as well. He has not changed. God is still a God of miracles!
— John Snyder is associate pastor at River Church in Hutchinson.