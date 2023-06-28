God is a God of miracles! Through the Bible, in both the Old and New Testaments we see miracles, signs and wonders. In Exodus 34:10 it says, “Then God said, ‘Behold, I am going to make a covenant. Before all your people I will perform miracles, which have not been produced in all the earth.’” In the New Testament, Hebrews 2:4 says, “God also bearing witness with them both by signs and wonders and by various miracles.” It is clear, as one reads the Word of God, that God is a God of miracles.

Why does God perform miracles? God performs miracles to get people’s attention. He wants us to know how great He is. He desires us to know His power and how incredibly wonderful He is. He also performs miracles out of His great mercy, love, and compassion for us. Miracles are, without a doubt, God’s calling card! Miracles of healing, deliverance and provision are God’s love in action. Miracles are His way of delivering people out of hopeless situations and powerfully drawing our attention to Him, and to the Lord Jesus Christ.

— John Snyder is associate pastor at River Church in Hutchinson.

Tags