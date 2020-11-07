On Nov. 11 each year, we remember and thank our veterans for their service for us in the military. This public holiday held on the anniversary of the end of World War I is to honor U.S. veterans and victims of all wars. It replaced Armistice Day in 1954.
On Nov. 11, 2020, let us also remember the victims of all of the wars and the scars that people carry with them because of these wars fought. We are thankful for every life here on earth and in our country. Many of the victims from the wars and battles that the United States fought to bring freedom to the people who live in these countries, appreciate our help in the battles fought in their lands.
Our state of Minnesota over the past 50 years has welcomed into our country people from Korea, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand, who were victims of these wars or battles in their countries. I personally have a wonderful adopted sister from Korea after the war ended.
I personally want to give my thanks to the veterans and victims, for being examples of how we as people who live in the United States show our love and respect for all of the people who live, work and compliment our communities.
God created all people, and created them differently for reasons and purpose we may not understand. Regardless of how we perceive other people to be, they are God’s creations, and it is God’s will for us to show respect to everyone. Please use these Bible verses to be reminded why respect is important to show to everyone.
Matthew 7:12: So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.
Romans 12:10: Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.
Philippians 2:1-4: Therefore if you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any common sharing in the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind. Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.
Titus 2:6-8: Similarly, encourage the young men to be self-controlled. In everything set them an example by doing what is good. In your teaching show integrity, seriousness and soundness of speech that cannot be condemned, so that those who oppose you may be ashamed because they have nothing bad to say about us.
John 13:34-35: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”