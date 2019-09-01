“Let go, let God.”
How balanced are our lives? We all have many areas of life that we partake in: family, school, business, relaxation, sports and church, but how balanced are we?
I would invite you to take out your calendars and look at the last week. How much honest “God time” was given in your week? And then continue to reflect and answer honestly: Do I live a balanced life that is giving me energy and peace of mind, or are things out of balance? Would a more disciplined approach to my schedule lead me to a happier and more fulfilling life?
If we are honest, I believe “God time” is the one aspect of our week that is most lacking and would be the most helpful in achieving a balanced, happier and more fulfilled life.
To this end, I often hear that we have too many things going on and don’t have time for Wednesday night (church night), and we are asking too much.
We have homework, we have practice, we have family obligations. All things in balance, making “God time” might actually help us to prioritize that which is most important. We might actually find more profitable time to get all things done that need to be done.
Parents, in particular, when you help your children to set time for God, they will live more fulfilling lives. The part-time job will always be there. The sports event or practice will change as they leave high school. Family participation with conversations and meals are probably hurting already and need to be strengthened. School assignments will be required.
Issues with self-worth, which may lead to drugs, alcohol, sexual activity and depression; these and others take our time and energy. We need to connect with our Creator and Savior to live a fully graced life, and that takes time.
I invite you to Wednesday Night Faith Formation: “Catholic Community Faith Night.” We are striving to create an evening where we can have a relational presence before our God and with our community. “Wasting time” with the Lord in order to build a relational life of value and substance.
We will have a time of prayer, a time of fellowship, a time of instruction and a time of discussion so that we can know our God and one another more fully! Yes, it will take our time, our talent and our treasure to make this happen, but what great rewards will we see in the coming year if we truly enter into “God’s time.”
God always has better plans for us than we have for ourselves.