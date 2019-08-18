Have you noticed that people seem to be less hospitable and more hostile lately? Civil discourse is not so civil. Many think society never has been like this before, but it has. How do we know it has been like this, you may ask?
In Luke 4:16-30, Jesus returned to His hometown of Nazareth. His popularity was rising, so people were happy to see Him. Think of how excited people are when Lindsay Whalen visits Hutchinson.
Because Jesus was a preacher, healer and rabbi, He went into their synagogue on the Sabbath to teach. Can you imagine how packed the building was that Sabbath day? Standing room only! Everyone was expecting Jesus to do a great miracle, perhaps showcase His supernatural skills in front of the hometown crowd.
Jesus followed the order of their service to a certain point. He read the Scriptures, the passage we know as Isaiah 61:1-2. Then He sat down to teach, which was how they did it in those days. But instead of commenting on and preaching from the Scriptures, Jesus made a claim that only the author of the Scriptures could make. “Today this Scripture is fulfilled in your hearing” (Luke 4:21).
This was where the people’s trouble started. The very next verse says that they all witnessed or testified of Jesus as they heard His gracious words, literally words of grace. But then it occurred to them that He was only Joseph’s son. Jesus grew up in an ordinary family, the same as them. How could He possibly claim to understand the Scriptures as deeply as the Lord God who wrote them?
Jesus went on to reference several other Scriptures that pointed out what was lurking in the recesses of their spirits. That was too much for them. These people became so “filled with wrath” that they took their hometown hero by force and intended to push Him over the cliff on the edge of town.
How do people go from worshiping God and marveling at His words of grace, to wrath and murder, all in the space of a few minutes? One answer is that the wrath, hate and murder were there within them all the time, though suppressed. They simply could not and would not bear the thought that Jesus might be the Messiah from God.
So, here we are today. Depending on our perspectives, we think we know who the enemies are, whom to hate, and to whom we should direct our wrath. But that will only take us to the brow of the cliff where we think someone ought to die.
As for me, I won’t do it. I don’t want that evil in me. So, I am asking God for revival, a revitalization. I could tell you to do that. But I’m asking Jesus Christ to revive me, start with me — a revival of one. Maybe you’d care to join me?