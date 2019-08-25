“I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).
These are the last words of Matthew’s gospel. Jesus has completed his mission of salvation and is returning to the Father. These last words are some of the most comforting words we can hear in our faith lives. These words from the mouth of Jesus promise us here that his love, his friendship and his mercy will remain with us always, until the end of the age.
“I am with you always” was a promise made to Jesus’ disciples both then and now. Just before Jesus says these words, he gives us our marching orders as well: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19).
Jesus, in His life among us, revealed the errors of our ways and made the ways of God visible to us in His words and His deeds. We also see that the people of his own hometown rejected him.
He endured the anger and the denials of the religious leaders. He even knew the pain of abandonment by those he loved at his arrest, even that of Peter’s threefold denial. And still, in the midst of his suffering and death, He showed us that the core of God’s love, and of our love for one another, is always the healing and the liberating power of forgiveness.
Who could know better than Jesus, the trials that His disciples would encounter on their mission roads? He knew them then, and He knows us now, intimately. He knows our weaknesses. He knows that we are often filled with doubt and with fears. But He knows our hearts too. He knows that we desire to be his good and faithful disciples in this world. He knows what we need. He knows that our mission is not, nor will it ever be, easy. This is why he made this promise to be with us “to the end of the age.”
We can believe and take hope in the promise of Christ. When we willingly follow in the way of Jesus, He is with us. When we stumble or fall, He does not abandon us, but waits faithfully for our hearts to turn back to him, and then he enfolds us instantly in his graceful and loving embrace. To believe this is to know the peace that surpasses all understanding that can come from Him alone.
In our most trying hours, Jesus helps us to know that He is with us. He strengthens us with this faith. In our hours of contentment and joy, Jesus helps us to know that it is all a gift from Him! Allowing us to share grateful prayers of simple praise of all that He does for us and His presence in our lives! “I am with you always.”