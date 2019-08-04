It’s hard to admit that we’re wrong. In most circumstances we will flail our arms, kick, scream and cry while defending our sense of right rather than admit that we are in the wrong, even when we know we didn’t do what was right, that we hurt someone by our thoughts, words and deeds both done and undone. And it’s amazing how easy it is for us to deny the truth rather than bear it.
Like Aaron did when confronted with making the graven image at the foot of Mt. Sinai, we act as though our hands are clean and the sin just — POOF —appeared. We are all too quick to point the finger away from us, excusing ourselves from our sin. We deny responsibility. We deny that we are even sinners. We deny, finally, that we are in need of forgiveness, grace and Christ. The Bible in 1 John 1:8 calls this foolishness, saying, “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”
As a culture, we love to watch people fall victim to their sin, watching them squirm as they are publicly shamed for whatever they have done. Hardly a day goes by where there isn’t some new dirt dug up on celebrities and politicians, and we eat it up. Even we who claim to be Christian do this. Yet doing so is a denial of the fact that we all have things that we would hate to have revealed.
We all have those private sins, those words uttered, those sinful thoughts, those fantasies, those parts of our lives that we would hate anyone to find out. When we get down to it, we find that we are all in the same boat, each and every one of us. We are in the wrong. We have sinned and our thoughts, words and deeds would quickly reveal us for who we truly are if they were ever found out.
And so let us look at the next verse from John, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
When we confess our sins, either publicly, individually or in our hearts to God, he doesn’t parade them for all to see. He doesn’t shame us. He doesn’t chide us for being unfaithful. No, he forgives us. He cleanses us from all unrighteousness, washing us in the blood of Christ, creating in us a new and clean heart (Psalm 51:10).
While we might spend our lives denying our sin, God does not deny us. Instead, he gives the very life of his only Son in order to reconcile us to him, taking our sin and giving to us righteousness, innocence and blessedness.
The opposite of denial is not only acceptance, it is repentance. It is to come before God, casting all our cares on him, begging for his mercy, knowing there is nowhere else for us to turn. In repentance we finally experience true acceptance as God claims us as his own, as his child, as his beloved, washed, forgiven and redeemed in Jesus Christ.
It is Jesus Christ who died for your sins, no matter how great, how terrible or how embarrassing they may be. And it is the same Jesus Christ, who takes your sins and casts them from you as far as the east is from the west, who says to you, “Neither do I condemn you. Now go, and sin no more.”