Thankfully, COVID is now over, the pandemic has been declared to be done! Also thankfully, it is now officially summer. We went through what felt like nine months of winter, and now we have our reward. We have been through much in the last three-plus years, and now we have some freedom. What a glorious thing! In good Lutheran fashion, I must now ask the question: What are we going to do with that freedom?
Unfortunately, we learned some bad habits from COVID, like not going anywhere where there are people. Or not going places where there were people or organizations we disagreed with. If someone said wear a mask, and they didn’t want to, they refused to go back, and vice versa. And with our summer freedom, we have over the many years of learning decided that everything comes to a halt on the weekends, so we can go to the lake, or the cabin, or the campground, or ball fields; and we don’t have to participate in anything we don’t want to because, well, it’s summer.
And so, what suffers? One might be tempted to say the church. That the church suffers when the people refuse to attend, or they decide other things are more important because we only have a few weeks or months to enjoy them. But the reality is, the church soldiers on, continuing to preach and teach and enjoy the sacraments that God has given us. The church continues to do what it has always done, provide services for those who are there, and seek to bring the ones back who are not there.
The ones who suffer are actually those who are not attending. It might appear that they are enjoying their freedom from the pandemic, and from winter, and from whatever else from which they are seeking to be free.
But the reality is that they are only harming themselves by not receiving the gifts that God gives us in the divine service at church. Faith that was once strong and vibrant begins to weaken and be lost. Sins that need forgiveness are left unforgiven, and people begin to think that sin isn’t such a big deal after all. We begin to think that faith and forgiveness and Jesus really aren’t all that important, or that we can get back to it sometime later when we are less busy, or less free. And in all this Satan wins by drawing us away from the one thing we absolutely need, being in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for forgiveness, strength for our faith, and the promise of life everlasting.
We may have more freedom now, but for what are we using it? To help us or to harm us? Jesus calls us to His church, to Himself, where He forgives our distracted selves; strengthens our faith; and keeps us close to Him for now and all eternity.
— The Rev. David Markworth is pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Hutchinson.