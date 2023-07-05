Praying over Bible
Thankfully, COVID is now over, the pandemic has been declared to be done! Also thankfully, it is now officially summer. We went through what felt like nine months of winter, and now we have our reward. We have been through much in the last three-plus years, and now we have some freedom. What a glorious thing! In good Lutheran fashion, I must now ask the question: What are we going to do with that freedom?

Unfortunately, we learned some bad habits from COVID, like not going anywhere where there are people. Or not going places where there were people or organizations we disagreed with. If someone said wear a mask, and they didn’t want to, they refused to go back, and vice versa. And with our summer freedom, we have over the many years of learning decided that everything comes to a halt on the weekends, so we can go to the lake, or the cabin, or the campground, or ball fields; and we don’t have to participate in anything we don’t want to because, well, it’s summer.

— The Rev. David Markworth is pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Hutchinson.

