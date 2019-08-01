The American Red Cross collected a total of 22 units and two Power Red donations July 17 at the Stewart Community Center.
Milestones were reached by: Michael Markgraf, 3 gallons; Andrew Asche, 2 gallons; Kenneth Schaufler, 2 gallons; and first-time donor Kate Maiers.
Teresa Rosenow assisted with the blood drive, the Stewart Ladies Auxiliary provided supper for the workers, and a local business donated meat, cheese, crackers and cookies for the donors.
The next Red Cross blood drive at the Stewart Community Center is Tuesday, Jan. 7.