The University of Wisconsin-Superior named Allie Gronlund and Kendallyn Kalenberg, both of Hutchinson, to its dean's list for academic achievement during the 2021 fall semester. To be named to the list, students must complete 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
Two locals on UW-Superior dean's list
