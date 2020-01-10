The University of Minnesota Duluth announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. Students on the dean's list achieved a 3.5 GPA or better.

Brownton: Sacha Willhite

Dassel: Myklynne Douglas, Caleb Christopherson and Cressa Looft

Glencoe: Jordan Breidenbach, Bethany Cross, Cody Rae and Paula Rolf

Hutchinson: Elizabeth Boor, Peyton Chiotti, Ciera Drey, Reese Eischens, Benjamin Hjerpe, Patrick Lira, Sydney Mandelkow, Emily Monson, Daniel Van De Steeg and Logan Wadsworth

Lester Prairie: Hope Feltmann and Jacob Roth

Winsted: Grace Dietrich

