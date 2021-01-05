The University of Wisconsin-Superior named Hunter Wraspir of Hutchinson to its dean's list for academic achievement during the 2020 fall semester. To be named to the list, students must complete 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
