Ten Hutchinson residents are interested in filling a City Council seat that will officially become vacant July 16.
Council Member Brandon Begnaud, who was elected to a four-year term in 2020, is resigning from the council and moving out of town. His final day is Thursday, July 15. To fill the vacancy on an interim basis until a special election, residents were encouraged to submit an interest form by the July 9 deadline. The four remaining council members will now vote on Begnaud’s interim replacement. If there is a tie, Mayor Gary Forcier will appoint someone to the seat.
The following Hutchinson residents submitted City Council interest forms:
- Carol Johnson
- Christian Christensen
- Jared Golde
- Jeff Liestman
- Justin Doering
- Justin Williams
- Mark Carrigan
- Morgan Baum
- Patrick May
- Tim Burley
The interest form asked candidates why they are interested in serving on the council, if they have prior experience related to serving on the council, if they are interested in running in the special election, and if they have experience on other municipal boards or committees. You can read each candidate’s responses online at hutchinsonleader.com.
The issue of filling the seat was on the agenda for the July 13 council meeting, but it wasn’t known whether the council would vote on a replacement at that time. Council members could choose to interview the candidates in person and vote on a replacement during an upcoming meeting or during a special meeting.
Whoever is chosen to fill the seat on an interim basis will likely assume the duties this month and will serve until after results for a special election are certified next year.
As for who will serve out the remainder of Begnaud’s term through 2024, the special election is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022. Filing for the special election is open July 27 through Aug. 10. If there are more than two candidates who file for the seat, a primary election would be Nov. 2 to narrow the field down to two.