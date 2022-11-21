The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning three new roundabouts for McLeod County in the next 10 years.
Overall plans for the county were discussed with the McLeod County Board this past week. Megan DeSchepper from the MnDOT Willmar office said that with no legislative action taken in the 2022 session, there was no transportation bill.
“We’re all waiting for that, hopefully in the new session, in the new year,” she said. “That has put some of our projects — progression — on hold a little bit.”
Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds are not yet reflected in the plan but are expected to be in future years as grants are made available.
“There is still concern that we have some unmet bridge and safety and mobility issues in the district that we don’t have funding for at this time,” DeSchepper said.
2023: A roundabout is planned for the intersection of State Highway 7 and County State Aid Highway 1. This intersection is east of Silver Lake and south of Winsted.
2024: A roundabout is planned for U.S. Highway 212 at Morningside Drive in Glencoe. A railroad crossing signal upgrade is planned for State Highway 15 at the TCWR railroad crossing in Sumter Township, just north of Highway 212.
2025: A roundabout on Highway 212 is planned for the intersection with Highway 15, southwest of Brownton.
2026: A high tension cable median barrier is planned for installation in the middle of the ditch between the two lanes of Highway 212 from State Highway 22 west of Glencoe to the east county line. Striping and center line rumble are planned for Highway 7 and Highway 22.
2027: Concrete paving restoration with diamond grind is planned for Highway 22. Culvert replacements are planned for Highway 22 west of Hutchinson.
2031: Cold in-place recycling and overlay work is planned for Highway 212 from CSAH 16 to Stewart.
“People don’t always like the projects,” said McLeod County Board Chair Doug Krueger. “Well, that’s what we get. And the data shows it’s helpful. So I appreciate that.”