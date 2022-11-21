Morningside Drive

A roundabout is planned for the intersection of Morningside Drive and U.S. Highway 212 in Glencoe. Two more are planned for elsewhere in the county.

 File photo

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning three new roundabouts for McLeod County in the next 10 years.

Overall plans for the county were discussed with the McLeod County Board this past week. Megan DeSchepper from the MnDOT Willmar office said that with no legislative action taken in the 2022 session, there was no transportation bill.

