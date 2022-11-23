If you ever felt like all you could catch on a day of fishing was carp, the Lake Marion Improvement Association probably has you beat.

The weekend of Nov. 8, lake association member Pete Maiers was on the water with Bruce O’Malley of O’Malley Fish, and they pulled up 11,000 pounds of carp. That was the second of three planned runs, with the prior also pulling up an estimated 11,000 pounds of carp by corralling the fish using nets, and then returning other species to the lake.

