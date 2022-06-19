One of the new events added to the 79th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival was Community Day's cardboard boat races Saturday at West River Park.
Fourteen teams accepted the challenge to design and build a human-powered cardboard boat capable of racing a 50-yard course on the Crow River. Crew costumes and themes were encouraged.
Cardboard and duct tape appeared to be the favored materials of the boat builders. Life jackets were required, a lifeguard was on duty and a trained emergency response team was on the river during the races. Check-in took place from 10-11 a.m. followed by the races beginning at noon with the youth class up first, followed by multi-team and adult classes.
The winners were:
Youth class:
1. Jawbreakers
2. Chloe Leuze
Multi-Age:
1. Stearnswood
2. Jimmy's Pizza
Adult:
1. Stamp-n-Storage
2. Boblite
Titanic Award was presented to Chloe Leuze for the most dramatic sinking.
The Pride of the Water Carnival Award was given to the S.S. Little Crow for the best design.
For more information about the cardboard boat races, email Josh Laffen at jlaffen@mbfc.org.