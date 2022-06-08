20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 6, 2002
The legalization of some forms of fireworks has had an explosive impact on two Litchfield businesses, but the law change has some local law enforcement officials just hoping they’re not sitting on a powder keg. “It’s been awesome,” Tessa Anderson, co-owner of TNT Warehouse in Litchfield said of fireworks sales. “We just put in a huge order with a company in Wisconsin, because the response has been so good.” But Litchfield Police Chief Bruce Dicke offered a cautionary message that the law passed in May by the Legislature leaves a vast sector of fireworks products still illegal in the state. “I think the misunderstanding of what’s legal and what’s illegal is the biggest headache,” Dicke said. “Unfortunately, the public has heard they’ve legalized fireworks and they don’t realize the very limited way they’ve made fireworks legal. I think it’s going to be a challenge to educate people to what’s legal and what’s not.”
More than 150 students are expected to graduate from Litchfield High School Sunday afternoon. The two students with the highest grade-point averages are Kathryn Pietsch and Will Detert. Seniors Taylor Fenrich and Luke Holt were chosen by their fellow classmates to be the featured speakers. Fenrich and Holt are working with English teacher Betsy Grams on their speeches, but remain relatively mum on the subjects. “It will be about reaching for your dreams, getting the most out of your dreams and perseverance,” Fenrich said. Grams, meanwhile, indicated it wouldn’t be standard. “The speech will be memorable,” Grams said. “They’re definitely not afraid of taking risks and going beyond the conventional graduation speech.”
I was sort of glad to see that Bob Ness decided not to seek reelection to the state Legislature. To my way of thinking, Bob Ness is simply too nice a guy to carry around the negative baggage that these days goes with being a member of the Legislature, and I think that applies equally to state Sen. Steve Dille. I suppose you could say that both have contributed to the sense of partisanship that so often paralyzed legislative action, since both have been pretty strong Republican loyalists. However, both I think, have always worked hard and conscientiously for this part of the state.” – Lookin’ Around Litch by Stan Roeser
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 7, 1972
Voters in Litchfield will decide whether or not to relocate the Litchfield airport at a special election set for June 29. The City Council voted unanimously to put the question on the ballot at a special election. Tom Costigan, the council’s representative on the Airport Commission, said his group will wage a vigorous campaign to convince Litchfield citizens of the need for a new airport.
Luann Imholte, Yvonne Arens and Linda Nelson were named Meeker County’s new dairy princesses during the annual dairy banquet Saturday night. Yvonne was sponsored by the Farmer’s Creamery at Watkins. The First District Assn. sponsored LuAnn, while Linda was sponsored by the Cedar Mills Creamery.
The Litchfield City Council directed the city engineer to prepare a cost estimate on providing city sewer service to the Cozy Cab plant, located on south Highway 22 at the south outskirts of Litchfield. Under a tentative plan, the Cozy Cab plant would be served by a line which presently runs down Sibley Avenue. Cost of the project would be assessed to the benefitting property.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 10, 1947
Tuesday night at 11 o’clock nature unleashed with wind, rain and lighting, causing damage in many parts of Meeker County. The storm, the most severe of the season, struck hard at the farms of Erickson Bros. near Cosmos, the V.G. Anderson farm, the LeRoy Johnson Farm, the Bye Way Inn near Litchfield and the Herman Rosenow, Lyman Stafford, Christ Hanson and Tom Abbott farm near Dassel. Rural electrical services suffered from trees and other debris on the lines and 1,400 REA customers were without electricity the day after the storm. The brunt of the storm hit McLeod and Kandiyohi counties with Meeker actually at the edge of the winds.
To help defray the cost of the new uniforms, the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce made a $1,000 check presentation to the Litchfield Drum and Bugle Corps. The famed drum corps is considered Litchfield’s number one goodwill advertising program.
“Future Problems Facing Farmers” will be the topic of the address by John Brandt, president of Land O’ Lakes, during the Meeker County Farm Bureau’s annual picnic Thursday. The picnic is for all farmers of Meeker County and more than 1,000 attended it last year. With the fine program that has been planned, this year’s attendance may top last year.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 13, 1878
On Monday last a committee appointed by the Mason Order of this place repaired to the spot where Dr. Ripley was lain 22 years ago last April and examined the remains for a more fitting interment in a lot which had been set aside by the Cemetery Association for that purpose. The grave of Dr. Ripley was found under an oak tree a short distance southeast of the residence of Ole Johnson and tradition informs us that his frozen corpse was found in a half sitting position at the foot of the tree under which he was buried. The remains were found in a better preserved condition than was expected, the bones all being in perfect state of preservation. A fitting casket was procured by the lodge and the remains carried to the Masonic Hall to await the burial held on Sunday. At 2 o’clock the Masons assembled and formed in due and ancient style and headed by the Litchfield Brass Band and followed by quite a procession of citizens, escorted all that was left of Dr. Ripley to the cemetery.
At the grave, the usual Masonic services were held and springs were dropped on the remains and Dr. Ripley now sleeps in an honored grave on the banks of the beautiful lake which perpetuates his name.
Judge A.C. Smith made appropriate remarks noting that Dr. Ripley had died on the third day of March, 1856, and that his remains were discovered by Wm. S. Chapman, then of Minneapolis, who came to Forest City and with the assistance of James Quick, Dudley Taylor, Matt Standish and Rudolph Schultz, fashioned a plain coffin provided from the scant material at hand and a decent burial given.
Judge Smith pointed out that while Dr. Ripley was among the first to be interested in this part of Minnesota, he was also the first to lose his life here. He noted that just a mile from his death site a progressive town of 1,200 people has sprung up with five church edifices and a Masonic Lodge with 75 members.
Dr. Ripley was a master Mason as the time of his death. He was 32 years of age and engaged to be married.