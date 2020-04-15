Three new McLeod County dairy princesses were crowned in March at the McLeod County Dairy Association’s 67th annual spring banquet and coronation. The new princesses are:
- Kiley Lickfelt, the daughter of Trudy and Ryan Lickfelt of Hutchinson;
- Grace Kohnen, the daughter of John and Jodi Kohnen of Dassel; and
- Emma Friauf the daughter of Wayne and Teri Friauf of Glencoe.
All three princesses may attend the May 15-17 training seminar and compete to become a Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalist.
In other awards, Friauf was named Miss Congeniality, the Golden Butter Knife Award in recognition of businesses that use real dairy products was given to Cash Wise Foods of Hutchinson, the Friend of the Dairy Award went to Joan and Bob Paulson of Silver Lake, and the Dairy Farm Woman of the Year Award went to Anne Christenson of Hutchinson.
Lastly, the new Dairy Ambassadors for 2020-21 are:
- Rachel Visser, the daughter of Shannon and Barry Visser of Hutchinson
- Ella Filk, the daughter of Ted and Bobbie Filk of Hutchinson;
- Jessica Headlee, the daughter of Michelle and Steve Headlee of Brownton;
- Alexis Kubista, the daughter of Tabatha and Raymond Kubista of Lester Prairie;
- Shelby Swanson, the daughter of David and Kari Swanson of Hutchinson; and
- McKenna and Allison Wright, the daughters of Paul and Heather Wright of Hutchinson.
Allison Wright was selected as the STAR Ambassador.
If you are interested in having the 2020-21 dairy princesses attend a county activity, call Kelsey Buss at 320-583-0560.