United Way of McLeod County has set aside funding for use during the 2021 fiscal year — July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021 — to provide small grants to eligible nonprofit organizations in McLeod County.
The intent of the Community Small Grant program is to provide support for community projects, programs or initiatives in need of a small, one-time grant that aligns with our Community Impact Priorities of health, education and financial stability.
The 2020 application opens up at noon Monday, April 27. More details can be found at unitedwaymcleodcounty.org, or email connect@unitedwaymcleodcounty.org if you have questions.