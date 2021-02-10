At least someone had good news in 2020.
CreekSide Soils, the city of Hutchinson’s composting and organics enterprise fund, sold 1.64 million bags of compost mixture and mulches last year. That’s a climb of 360,000 bags to its market in Minnesota and 12 other states. Andy Kosek, CreekSide’s manager, told the City Council at its Jan. 26 meeting that the increase was likely due to many more people at home tackling yard projects due to COVID-19, and due to a warm spring. Similar trends were seen elsewhere.
CreekSide makes sales with its products and provides horticulture materials and aggregates to city departments to reduce costs. In 2020, it took in 13,950 tons of yard and wood waste. Hutchinson was responsible for about 36% of that material, with 21% from other cities in the county, 36% from St. Cloud and 7% from Willmar.
It also sold more than 30,000 tons of bit-con, which it produces from concrete and blacktop. After two years of higher-than-expected sales, it won’t be available again until at least late 2021.
Funds garnered by the service allow for a drop-off site for logs, brush, yard waste, clean concrete and blacktop at no charge to residents. Higher earnings this year helped offset capital outlay spending needs at CreekSide. It also provided for a contribution of $110,000 to the city budget. Overall, since 2009, the compost fund has contributed $1.13 million to the city.
REFUSE FUND
The city charges residents a monthly garbage fee to collect and dispose of municipal solid waste and to separate organic materials. CreekSide takes those organic materials and compost and turns it into a soil product used by city departments and sold to consumers. Tons of material waste and separated materials tend to fluctuate each year, with separated materials trending downward. However, both categories of material shifted upward this past year. Kosek speculated the trend was again likely due to Hutchinson residents spending more time at home.
The city is able to maintain about an 85% recovery rate on material, with 15% bound for the landfill.
In 2020, preliminary numbers show a transfer of $55,000 to the tree disease/infestation fund. Since 2010, $605,000 has been transferred.