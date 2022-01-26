About 14 people braved the arctic winds and plunging temperatures Jan. 18 to attend the Hutchinson Center for the Arts' annual meeting. After a year of ups and downs due to the COVID pandemic, the art center shared its achievements and goals for 2022, and it honored the Wirt Award recipients.
Financially, the art center ended the year in the black with a net income of $4,087.95, from a total income of $130,175.73, and total expenses of $126,087.78. The art center's income is derived from a variety of sources including grants, city funding, donations, memberships, banner sales, gallery sales, facility rental, and programs and classes.
The mission of HCA is to broaden and deepen the arts experiences for Hutchinson and the surrounding communities. It does this by providing art experiences for the public, as well as serving as the umbrella organization partnering with local groups including Crow River Youth Orchestra, Crow River Singers, Historic Hutchinson, Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education, Hutchinson Theatre Company, Litchfield Area Male Chorus, Minnesota Pottery Festival, No Lines Improv Troupe and RiverSong Music Festival.
Like businesses everywhere, 2021 was a year of change and transition for the local art center. Probably the biggest bump was the announcement that Lisa Bergh, executive director, was leaving her position to take a teaching job at Ridgewater College.
As a result, the board conducted a search for her replacement and hired Molly Rivera to start in early December. Like her predecessor, Rivera is an artist who brings a background in ceramics, teaching and gallery management. With the arrival of Rivera, the art center stabilized its hours with a new schedule: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
LOOK BACK AND FORWARD
Earlier in the year, what started as a response to COVID protocols in 2020 transformed into a thriving new program: take-home art kits. According to Rivera, these free monthly kits have been overwhelmingly popular. The program is continuing in 2022 and expanding by making the kits available at the Hutchinson Public Library as well.
Rivera introduced Open Studio earlier this month, which meets 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the art center. Artists and makers are welcome to bring their projects and work on them at the art center. This is an opportunity to meet other artists, create and converse. Admission is free and members of the public of all ages and skill levels are welcome. The next Open Studio is Feb. 12.
The exhibition series continued in 2021 with a strong showing of nine artists' work representing an array of disciplines and concepts. With the relaxing of COVID protocols, the art center was able to host in-person talks and artist receptions.
The art center is kicking off its 2022 exhibition series with the fifth annual Community Showcase, which opens Jan. 25 and ru March 4. It features the work of creators and makers age 18 or older from the Southwest Minnesota region. An open house is scheduled 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Future art exhibits include:
- Greg Wilkins, March 15-April 22
- Youth Art Show, May 2-27
- Andrew Cellini/Stephanie Lenerz, June 7-July 29
- Naomi Schliesman, Aug. 8-Sept. 16
- Natasha Pestich, Sept. 27-Nov. 4
- Glenna Olson, Nov. 16-Jan. 6
If you're looking for a unique gift, you can't go wrong shopping at the art center's gift shop. It's been expanded and now features the work of 25 local artists and 12 wholesale companies and artists from across the country. The gift shop is also online, so you can shop from the comfort of your own home. A Featured Artist section was also added, which for January features Glencoe photographer Mary Mullenberg.
Other art center goals include expanding visibility, increasing art classes and community events, building relationships with community partners, and continuing to cut expenses and streamline operations.
HONORING SERVICE
The highlight of the annual meeting was the presentation of the Wirt Award. It was established in 2019 to recognize an outstanding local citizen for his or her commitment to building community through the arts. The award's namesake, Tom Wirt, is one of several visionaries who helped establish the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Wirt understood the power of sharing resources and using the arts to strengthen the community. The result is a thriving arts hub with a range of arts groups helping to entertain and inspire artists and audiences.
Jill Springer, board president, recognized Corey Stearns as the 2020 recipient of the Wirt Award.
"Corey helped bring the Art Center to where it is now," Springer told the audience. "He was part of the founding group who had the vision for what the arts could mean in terms of building community and connection. Corey has been a key stakeholder and has played a vital role in building a sustainable organization. From building walls to donating materials for youth classes to his own financial support, his finger prints are everywhere with the center."
For 2021, the late Greg Jodzio was honored with the Wirt Award. His wife, Betty, accepted the award in his honor.
"Greg was instrumental in engaging friends, colleagues and neighbors in the art center’s services and programs," Springer said. "He had a personal commitment to the youth arts programming and loved to attend the annual youth arts exhibition. Greg exhibited tact and grace in approaching existing and potential donors, and many of our current board members wish we were able to have him mentor us in that skill, as well as his many other skills. Greg made everyone he knew feel heard and valued because he heard and valued everyone."
Interested in learning more about the art center? One of the best ways is to visit it redesigned website: hutchinsonarts.org. It provides information about exhibits, events, classes, shopping and how to support the art center. To learn more, you're also welcome to stop by 15 Franklin St. S.W. during open hours, or call 320-587-7278.