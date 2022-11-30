As was the case for many local organizations, COVID-19 created a bump in the road for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Despite that, the center has remained busy.
“In the past few years because of COVID a lot of our partners have had to kind of put a halt on a lot of their programming. But this year a lot of them have been very busy. RiverSong came back this year," HCA executive director Molly Rivera told the Hutchinson City Council this past week. “We also had Crow River Youth Choir that started their programming up in the fall. The Hutchinson Theatre company is announcing their programming for 2023 this winter.”
The HCA partners with 10 arts and culture groups: Crow River Youth Orchestra, Crow River Youth Choir, Crow River Singers, Historic Hutchinson, Hutchinson Parks and Recreation, Hutchinson Theatre Company, Litchfield Area Male Chorus, Minnesota Pottery Festival, No Line Improv, and RiverSong Music Festival. It acts as a fiscal agent for grant writing, provides a platform for marketing and donations, and offers aid with storage and administrative resources.
But the HCA has has been busy with its own programming this past year as well. The No. 1 request it had from the public was for more education opportunities, leading it to increase classes by nearly 70%. It also offers artist receptions and other activities.
“It’s … great to see all the different artists that are in the state that we are bringing to our community," said HCA vice president Kerry Ward. “In the past year, the Youth and Community Showcase brought us over 1,000 viewers to the gallery.”
She said such opportunities reach beyond Hutchinson.
"I am a Glencoe resident, and I feel that is a big pull," Ward said. "You guys are probably more of a regional hub and we don’t have that in Glencoe.”
New this year have been open studio events, which allows youth and adults to visit and try working with art supplies, when they may be unsure about buying their own. The HCA also provided 720 free take home art kits.
Rivera said the HCA had a balanced budget in 2022 due to state, regional and local grants, as well as donations from the city, individuals and corporate sponsors.
“We really appreciate your continued support, and we want you to know this money goes directly back to our community, not only through our programming and the programming of our partners, but also financially as well," she said.
Rivera cited data collected from Creative Minnesota, which estimates annual arts spending. Its data shows:
- Total spent by nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Hutchinson: $1 million
- Total spent by arts and culture attendees in the city: $1.2 million
- Spending by full-time artists and creative workers in the county: $500,000
- Spending by part-time artists and creative workers in the county: $1.1 m
“This demonstrates really well that the arts are thriving in our community, and when the arts do well the city does well," Rivera said.
The HCA has requested an updated study for 2023.