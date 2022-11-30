As was the case for many local organizations, COVID-19 created a bump in the road for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Despite that, the center has remained busy.

“In the past few years because of COVID a lot of our partners have had to kind of put a halt on a lot of their programming. But this year a lot of them have been very busy. RiverSong came back this year," HCA executive director Molly Rivera told the Hutchinson City Council this past week. “We also had Crow River Youth Choir that started their programming up in the fall. The Hutchinson Theatre company is announcing their programming for 2023 this winter.”

