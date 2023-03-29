Fundraiser

Suicide survivor Tammy Diehn of Arlington founded 2BContinued and is leading the drive to raise awareness about suicide prevention, mental health and wellness. She is holding a photo of her sister, Shelly Teubert, who died by suicide in 2017.

 File photo

A local organization working to increase awareness of suicide prevention was the first group highlighted in what is set to be a new monthly McLeod County Board tradition.

Tammy Diehn of 2B Continued was invited to speak to commissioners this past week. The rural Arlington resident, who grew up in Lester Prairie, spent most of her nursing career in the Glencoe area. She founded her organization in 2019 with a board of directors after losing her sister — Shelby "Teuby" Teubert — to suicide.

