A local organization working to increase awareness of suicide prevention was the first group highlighted in what is set to be a new monthly McLeod County Board tradition.
Tammy Diehn of 2B Continued was invited to speak to commissioners this past week. The rural Arlington resident, who grew up in Lester Prairie, spent most of her nursing career in the Glencoe area. She founded her organization in 2019 with a board of directors after losing her sister — Shelby "Teuby" Teubert — to suicide.
"My baby sister, she followed in my footsteps as being a nurse. She was a nurse at the Hutchinson mental health inpatient unit. Sometimes it can be very hard to understand how somebody that had so much knowledge and understanding would take their life," Diehn said. "The first thing I want to make sure I talk about is safety, because what I've realized in my journey is that people are struggling, and people can be vulnerable. And there is a national number that anybody can call and reach out for help, and that is 988. So, if the only thing you get out of my conversation today is to know that, that number is available to you, please know that you are not alone, and help is available."
Suicide, Diehn said, is complex and does not discriminate. In 2020, there were 739 suicide deaths in Minnesota.
"Think about the small communities we live in," Diehn said. "That's like wiping out a small community in one year."
There were no suicide deaths in McLeod County in 2018 and 2019, but in 2020 there were six. Numbers fluctuate each year, Diehn said, but the rates of psychological distress are alarming, with increased reporting of anxiety and depression. One in three high school students, she said, reported in 2019 persisting feelings of sadness or loneliness.
In order to help reach out to any resident who may need resources, 2B Continued plans to saturate its eight-county service area before branching out further, despite fast growth so far. It currently serves Meeker, Wright, Renville, McLeod, Carver, Sibley, Nicolette and Brown counties. The group offers information for families struggling with a death, training for youth and adults, and bereavement support.
2B continued receives grant support, but its largest fundraiser is the Dancing Like the Stars Show, which is Saturday, April 15.
“My baby sitter and I — a connection we had is we loved music and loved to dance," Diehn said. "Her birthday month is in April."
Board Chair Paul Wright, and his wife Heather, are among those who agreed to participate in the dance competition for the fundraiser.
More community spotlights are expected to follow every other month at County Board meetings, said McLeod County Economic Development Coordinator Liz Danielson. Additional information will be available in the quarterly McLeod County newsletter found on the county website at mcleodcountymn.gov.