McLeod County 4-H is seeking participants for its summer shootings sports practices.
4-H Shooting Sports is led by screened, certified instructors that teach safety, concentration, self-discipline, self-confidence, goal setting, decision-making and courtesy as the young people learn basic skills and build toward more advanced activities. Both competitive and cooperative skills are included.
Participants are exposed to local policies, regulations, laws and ethical behavior both by repeated demonstration and through personal practice.
The program aims to be a:
- hands-on project that teaches youth the proper way to use air pistols, air rifles, BB guns, .22 caliber rifles, shotguns, archery, and black powder guns;
- place to learn about wildlife and the environment, and human impact on it through conservation projects;
- place to promote the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship and ethical behavior in the use of firearms and archery equipment; and
- a place to encourage parents to participate in all aspects of the project.
Shooting sports disciplines offered:
- wildlife: kindergarten and up
- archery: third grade and up
- BB Gun: third grade and up
- air Rifle/Pistol: fourth grade and up
- .22 Rifle/Pistol: seventh grade and up
- muzzleloading: seventh grade and up
- shotgun: seventh grade and up
McLeod County 4-H has bows, air rifles, pistols, and shotguns. Participants only need to bring ammunition and safety glasses. Scholarship programs are set up if money is a factor.
Summer practices are 7-9 p.m. on Tuesdays until Sept. 6 at Gopher Campfire. There is no practice July 5 and Aug. 16.
For more information, contact Darcy Cole, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, McLeod County, at 320-484-4305 or dacole@umn.edu.