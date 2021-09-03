McLeod County 4-H'ers were among those from from 87 counties who brought 2,272 animals to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.
This year's 4-H livestock encampment included 492 beef exhibits, 383 dairy exhibits, 274 goat exhibits and plenty more from 4-H'ers who prepared all summer for the event.
As part of the educational component of 4-H, every youth in the livestock encampment participated in a livestock interview. They also completed Livestock Quality Assurance and Ethics Training. T
The annual 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction sponsored by the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association presented 48 scholarships to youth with well-rounded leadership, community service and livestock involvement throughout their 4-H career.
McLeod County Livestock Results Included:
- Grace Bayerl: Goat - Meat - Junior Yearling Meat Breeding Doe, Red ribbon, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Grace Bayerl: Goat - Meat - Meat Doe Participant Showmanship Only, Green ribbon, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Grace Bayerl: Meat Goat Interview, Finalist, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Emma Becker: Rabbit - Mini Rex - Senior Buck, Blue ribbon, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Emma Becker: Rabbit Showmanship, 10th place, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Sam Becker: Dairy Goat - Nigerian Dwarf - Milking Doe - Five Years and Older, Blue ribbon, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Sam Becker: Dairy Goat Showmanship, Blue ribbon, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Mackenzie Breyer: Chickens - Egg Production - Brown Egg Layers, Purple ribbon, Lake Marion Lakers
- Ariana Buysse: Rabbit - Holland Lop - Senior Buck, Blue ribbon, Lynn Hustlers
- Kalley Christen: Dairy - Brown Swiss Senior Yearling, Blue ribbon, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Kalley Christen: Dairy Showmanship, 10th place, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Kianna Dolezal: Rabbit - Satin - Senior Doe, Blue ribbon, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Kianna Dolezal: Rabbit Showmanship, ninth place, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Morgan Feltmann: Meat Market Goat - Wethers, Red ribbon, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Morgan Feltmann: Goat Meat Showmanship, Green ribbon, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Ella Filk: Dairy - Holstein, Registered - Winter Calf, Red ribbon, Acoma Acorns
- Alyosha Frick: Chickens - Egg Production - White Egg Layers, Blue ribbon, Lake Marion Lakers
- Justin Frick: Sheep- Market Lamb - Speckle Faced, Blue ribbon, Acoma Acorns
- Samantha Frick: Goat - Meat - Junior Yearling Meat Breeding Doe, Blue ribbon, Acoma Acorns
- Samantha Frick: Goat Meat Showmanship, Green ribbon, Acoma Acorns
- Ethan Grams: Dairy - Holstein, Registered - Junior and Senior 2-Year Old, Blue ribbon, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Mason Grams: Swine - Berkshire, Registered - February Gilt, Purple ribbon / first place, Champion Berkshire Gilt, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Mason Grams: Swine Interview, Finalist, Glencoe Jr Pioneers
- Carson Hagen: Swine - Market Barrow - Crossbred, Blue ribbon / ninth place, Acoma Acorns
- Mason Grams: Swine - Breeding Gilt Showmanship, fifth place, Acoma Acorns
- Jessica Headlee: Dairy - Crossbred & Other Breeds Three or Four Year Old, Purple ribbon, Champion Crossbred Cow, Reserve Champion Total Merit Crossbred Cow, Acoma Acorns
- Avery Kohls: Beef - Composite Charolais, Registered Spring Calf, Purple ribbon / first place, Acoma Acorns
- Avery Kohls: Breeding Beef Showmanship, Green ribbon, Acoma Acorns
- Avery Kohls: Science of Animals - Beef - Production, Blue ribbon, Acoma Acorns
- Avery Kohls: Beef Interview, Finalist, Acoma Acorns
- Conner Kruth: Swine - Market Barrow - Crossbred, Blue ribbon, Acoma Acorns
- Larkun Kurth: Dairy - Holstein, Registered - Winter Calf, Blue ribbon, Acoma Acorns
- Austin Lang: Beef - Black Angus, Registered Junior Yearling, fourth place, Lynn Hustlers
- Austin Lang: Breeding Beef Showmanship, Green ribbon, Lynn Hustlers
- Shelby Lang: Beef - Black Angus, Registered Junior Yearling, fourth place, Lynn Hustlers
- Shelby Lang: Breeding Beef Showmanship, Green ribbon, Lynn Hustlers
- Kiley Lickfelt: Dairy - Holstein, Registered - Spring Yearling, Purple ribbon, Reserve Champion Dairy Showperson Advanced Division, Lynn Hustlers
- Rogan Lilienthal: Beef - Commercial Junior Yearling, third place, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Rogan Lilienthal: Breeding Beef Showmanship, Green ribbon, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Olivia Loncorich: Beef - Steer - Angus, Registered, Fourth place, Otter Lake Royal Juniors