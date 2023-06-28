McLeod County 4-H has come full circle with its new director.
Hutchinson native Miranda Kempner grew up in the local program, and was a member until she graduated in 2011 from Hutchinson High School.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 8:31 am
McLeod County 4-H has come full circle with its new director.
Hutchinson native Miranda Kempner grew up in the local program, and was a member until she graduated in 2011 from Hutchinson High School.
“My favorite activity was probably the poultry project,” she said. “I started 4-H doing only static projects. In sixth grade, my family decided to get ducks, geese and chickens. After that I did the poultry project and that was my little area that I enjoyed the most.”
That led Kempner to attend the University of Minnesota in St. Paul, where she majored in animal science and poultry business and industry. She originally planned to be pre-veterinary but felt pulled more toward the poultry industry. After finishing her education with a summer scholarship at University of Madison, Wisconsin, she ended up close to home at Sparboe Farms in Litchfield. She was there in management for about a year.
During the avian influenza outbreak in 2015, Kempner was with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. Then she was back in McLeod County, where she worked for TechMix in Stewart for the past seven years. For the past six years, she has been an active adult volunteer for McLeod County 4-H.
“I thought it would be a good way to be involved. When I found the position was open, I was very excited for the chance,” Kempner said. “Right out of college I did apply to be an Extension educator, but I didn’t get the position out of college. When it came open now, I thought now was the time to try.”
Preparation for the McLeod County Fair begins in December. So, it may be no surprise to learn that since starting her new role as director this month, with the fair looming Aug. 17-20, preparation for the annual event has taken up most of Kempner’s time. She was ready for that when she applied for the job.
“That’s the biggest thing for me to focus on right now,” she said. “It’s very fast-paced.”
This will be the second year in a row fairgoers are able to attend free of charge. With 250 4-H members in the McLeod County program, there is plenty to plan for.
“We’re getting everyone registered and judges lined up,” Kempner said. “We’re starting to finalize details and equipment needs. It’s a lot of meetings and a lot of discussions to make sure everyone is prepared.”
That means she has been busy with fairgrounds staff, county commissioners, volunteers for the cafe, auctions and more, project assistants and others.
“It’s a team effort,” Kempner said. “It’s a lot of volunteer work. We’ll have a lot more collaboration coming up in the next couple of months.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.