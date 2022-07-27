In less than a month, more than 200 McLeod County youth will showcase the learning and achievements they have accomplished in 4-H during the past year at the McLeod County Fair.
4-H youth spend months working on projects designed to equip them with essential life skills such as problem solving, decision making, project management, communications and public speaking. 4-H’ers then share their accomplishments and educate the public about their subject at their local county fair. They also lead visitors on tours of the 4-H buildings and barns, and conduct workshops and hands-on demonstrations for the public. 4-H’ers who have completed sixth grade and up who demonstrate the highest achievements are then selected to participate in 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair.
County fairs not only make great memories, they help 4-H youth grow into successful adults. McLeod County 4-Hers have registered to bring over 2,250 4-H projects to this year’s McLeod County Fair.
4-H general and 4-H building exhibits will be judged on Aug. 16 and 4-H livestock shows and other events will take place Aug.18-21.
4-H events on Thursday, Aug. 18 include:
- 9:00 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Show – Large Animal Arena
- 9:00 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show – Small Animal Arena
- 3:00 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Show – Small Animal Arena
4-H events on Friday, Aug. 19 include:
- 9:00 a.m.: 4-H Goat Show – Small Animal Arena
- 10:00 a.m.: 4-H Beef Show – Large Animal Arena
- 3:00 p.m.: 4-H Swine Show – Small Animal Arena
- 5:30 p.m.: 4-H Lamb Lead and Sheep Show – Small Animal Arena
4-H events on Saturday, Aug. 20 include:
- 10:00 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show (State Horse Show Qualifier) – Horse Arena
- 6:00 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Auction – Large Animal Arena
4-H events on Sunday, Aug. 21 include:
- 2:00 p.m.: Llama and Alpaca Show – Large Animal Arena
- 4:00 p.m.: Round Robin Contest – Large Animal Arena
- 8:00 p.m.: 4-H Exhibits and Livestock released
In addition to all of the projects on display, 4-H’ers and their families are busy volunteering in the 4-H Cafe. It is one of 4-H's largest fundraisers and supports activities throughout the year.