In less than a month, more than 200 McLeod County youth will showcase the learning and achievements they have accomplished in 4-H during the past year at the McLeod County Fair.

4-H youth spend months working on projects designed to equip them with essential life skills such as problem solving, decision making, project management, communications and public speaking. 4-H’ers then share their accomplishments and educate the public about their subject at their local county fair. They also lead visitors on tours of the 4-H buildings and barns, and conduct workshops and hands-on demonstrations for the public. 4-H’ers who have completed sixth grade and up who demonstrate the highest achievements are then selected to participate in 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair.

