This year marks the 42nd annual Ice Skating Show presented in partnership by Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education and the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association. The theme is Skating the Elements, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Burich Arena in Hutchinson.
Amber Erickson, a longtime coach for the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association, shared information about this year’s event in this Leader Q&A.
This year’s theme is Skating the Elements. How was this theme developed?
The show theme is developed from our coaches and HFSA Board; together we brainstorm fun and exciting theme ideas to base our Ice Shows on.
This year’s skating show dates have changed. It’s later and it’s Friday and Saturday this year. No Sunday show. Why?
The Ice Show dates have been adjusted to accommodate Spring Break. We wanted to ensure families could participate in our annual show and also be able to travel over Spring Break.
How many skaters are participating in the ice show? When do rehearsals begin for the ice show?
There are 97 skaters in our show and we kicked off our rehearsals on Feb. 12, with practice continuing until March 2.
Who is your guest skater this year? Where is she/he from? How do you select the guest skater?
Our guest skater this year is Delia Lawson, she is 12 years old and in sixth grade. Delia skates at the Braemar City of Lakes Figure Skating Club. She is the 2021 Minnesota Pre-Juvenile Girls State Champion and the 2022 Minnesota Juvenile Girls State Champion. This past November, Delia advanced from the National Qualifying Series to her first Midwestern Sectionals Final. Recently, she was invited and attended the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating High Performance National Development Camp and National Development Team in San Jose, California.
As coaches, we attend competitions and are also connected with other coaches, which gives us the ability to invite a skater to be our guest at our shows. Over the years, we always hear how much fun Hutchinson is and how our Ice Shows are so great!
Is the Dads and Daughters Skate back? It’s always a popular part of the ice show.
Yes! We have 26 Dads skating along with their daughters this year in a “Rain Theme Mix.” It will definitely be a great number to watch as the Dads are sure to surprise us with their skills!
Why should people attend the ice show? Are tickets available at the door or should they be purchased ahead of time? If so, where do you buy tickets?
We encourage everyone to attend! The show is fun and energetic, and showcases all of our amazing skaters. You are sure to have a great time watching the show. Tickets are sold ahead of time at the Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education office, Cash Wise Foods and also sold at the door the weekend of the show.
Do you have anything else you would like to add?
If you have never been to an Ice Show, please carve out some time to attend. Our community has put on shows for the past 42 years and each and every year gets better and better. By attending you are showing HFSA and PRCE your support, which we appreciate.