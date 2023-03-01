This year marks the 42nd annual Ice Skating Show presented in partnership by Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education and the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association. The theme is Skating the Elements, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Burich Arena in Hutchinson.

Amber Erickson, a longtime coach for the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association, shared information about this year’s event in this Leader Q&A.

