Mark your calendars and spread the news. The 45th reunion of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1976 is 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Beverages and a food truck will be available for purchases. Former classmates who did not graduate with the class are welcome as well as teachers, administrators and staff.
45th reunion HHS class of 1976
Kay Johnson
