Mark your calendars and spread the news. The 45th reunion of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1976 is 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Beverages and a food truck will be available for purchases. Former classmates who did not graduate with the class are welcome as well as teachers, administrators and staff.

Tags