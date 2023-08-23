SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Aug. 24-30:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Aug. 24-30:
Thursday, Aug. 24: No pilates, 12:30 p.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500.
Friday, Aug. 25: 9:15 a.m. yoga, 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo (small room), 500, Hutch Bowl.
Monday, Aug. 28: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, 10:30 a.m. bean bags, 1 p.m. pinochle.
Tuesday, Aug. 29: 9 a.m. foot clinic (call for appointment), walking club; 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheephead; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo (small room).
Wednesday, Aug. 30: 9 a.m. foot clinic (call for appointment); 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold e’m; 10 a.m. Book Club B (Green Castle); 11:30 a.m. line dancing at VFW; 1 p.m. hand and foot, ping pong.
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments and Park Towers, both in Hutchinson, are open for congregate dining. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Aug. 24-30. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Aug. 24: Pork loin, yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, dessert, low-fat milk.
Friday, Aug. 25: Chicken pasta salad, pickled beets, fruit salad, dessert, low-fat milk.
Monday, Aug. 28: Goulash, corn, tropical fruit, bread with margarine, low-fat milk.
Tuesday, Aug. 29: Biscuit with gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert, low-fat milk.
Wednesday July 30: Sloppy Joe on a bun, au grautin potatoes, baked beans, fresh fruit.