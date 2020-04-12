Senior activities
Following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, all Senior Programming is suspended until mid-May. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of April 27. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, April 27: Pulled pork on a bun, squash, lettuce salad with dressing, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, April 28: Swedish meatballs, baked potato with sour cream, peas and carrots, fruit choice, pudding and low-fat milk
Wednesday, April 29: Pub fish, scalloped potatoes, broccoli florets, corn muffin and low-fat milk
Thursday, April 30: Beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine and low-fat milk.
