SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available June 2-8:
Thursday, June 2: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot
Friday, June 3: 9:15 no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, June 6: 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle. Today marks the 78th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy during World War II.
Tuesday, June 7: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD and sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, June 8: 9:15 a.m. SAIL and Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$8.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of June 2-8. Meals are subject to change:
Thursday, June 2: Roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, June 3: Barbecued pork on a bun, cream cucumber salad, pineapple, dessert and low-fat milk
Monday, June 6: Orange chicken over brown rice with Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, June 7: Goulash, peas, tropical fruit, garlic bread stick and low-fat milk
Wednesday, June 8: Ham and turkey chef salad with dressing, bread stick, fresh orange, dessert and low-fat milk