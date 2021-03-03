Senior activities
Senior Center programming has reopened and is offering a limited number of activities. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Thursday, March 4: 9:15 a.m. sheephead, 1 p.m. 500; 7 p.m. virtual interview with Minnesota author William Kent Krueger. View it on HCVN or register to watch online at hutchinson.lib.us/one-book/.
Friday, March 5: 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo and Hutch Bowl
Monday, March 8: No activities are scheduled
Tuesday, March 9: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, 1 p.m. pinochle
Wednesday, March 10: 9:15 a.m. Texas hold'em; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW, ping-pong
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of March 4-10. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, March 4: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Friday, March 5: Chicken enchilada with brown rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream, pineapple and low-fat milk
Monday, March 8: Barbecue chicken breast, baked potato with sour cream, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Tuesday, March 9: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, cake with frosting and low-fat milk
Wednesday, March 10: Chicken wild rice casserole, Oriental blend vegetables, peaches, bar and low-fat milk