SENIOR ACTIVITIES
For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. The following activities are available Oct. 7-13:
Thursday, Oct. 7: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, rook; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500
Friday, Oct. 8: 9 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and Hutch Bowl
Monday, Oct. 11: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Oct. 12: 9:15 a.m. Card Makers, exercise to DVD, sheepshead; 1 p.m. pinochle and bingo
Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9:15 a.m. SAIL, Texas hold’em; 10:30 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; noon bridge; 1 p.m. ping-pong
SENIOR DINING
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson, is open for congregate dining. Congregate dining sites are opening in phases, so Park Towers remains closed at this time. It will continue serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost for a registered person age 60 or older is a suggested donation of $5-$7.55 per meal. No one age eligible will be turned away due to the inability to give a donation. For more information, call 320-587-6029.
The following menu is for the week of Oct. 7-13. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, Oct. 7: Sub sandwich, chips, pears, cookie and low-fat milk
Friday, Oct. 8: Fish patty with tartar sauce on a bun, cheesy hash browns, baked beans, peaches and low-fat milk
Monday, Oct. 11: Chef choice entree, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Ham, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Sloppy joe on bun, cooked carrots, cinnamon apple sauce and low-fat milk